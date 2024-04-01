Cowboys draft 2024: LB Payton Wilson scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at linebacker Payton Wilson from NC State.

Payton Wilson

LB

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Senior

4-star recruit

6’4”

233 lbs

Hands- 9” (8%)

Arm Length- 30 1/2” (6%)

Wingspan- 75 3/4” (29%)

History:

Payton Wilson was an elite athlete in high school playing lacrosse and was a state champion in wrestling. He chose North Carolina State to play football but was immediately redshirted after coming in with an ACL on one knee and then suffered a second knee injury that required surgery in 2018.

In 2019, Wilson was healthy but took things somewhat slowly. He suffered an upper body injury and had to miss N.C. State’s game versus Louisville, but he still played a total of 366 defensive snaps. He registered 69 tackles, 30 defensive stops, five tackles for loss and one interception during his first playing season for the Wolfpack.

In 2020, Wilson began to exhibit his versatility and athletic potential. He missed the start of the season as he recovered from past injuries, then during the last game of the season against Georgia Tech he came out the game early after separating both shoulders. He played 689 snaps and had 108 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. As a pass rusher he also had 20 pressures and three sacks. In coverage he really showed his skills allowing a passer rating of 62.0.

In 2021, during the second game of the season against Mississippi State, Wilson suffered a major shoulder injury. He would later have surgery in his left shoulder and be out for the year.

The next year, Wilson looked to bounce back on an already turbulent career. He would suffer an upper body injury that again looked to be a shoulder injury and left the season opener early. He would sit out Week 2 as a precaution but against Texas Tech, but Wilson would finally play in all four quarters for the first time in two years. He played in 639 snaps on defense and made 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and one interception while adding 30 defensive stops.

In his final year at N.C. State in 2023, Wilson had a monumental season and managed to start in every game for the Wolfpack. He had 138 total tackles (most in the ACC), 18 tackles for loss (second-most in the ACC), three interceptions and one pick-six. He also added 20 pressures and six sacks and his 47.2 passer rating allowed was the lowest among linebackers in 2023. He did, however, leave the game early against Clemson and was seen in a knee brace after the game.

The medical/durability component is the great unknown when stacking these prospects. For instance, if NC State LB Payton Wilson gets passing grade in this area, he could make his way into the first round. He is an all day first round player on tape. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 24, 2024

2023 Statistics:

715 Defensive snaps

138 Total Tackles

18 TFL

67 Defensive Stops

20 Pressures

6 Sacks

6 PBU

3 INT

1 FF

1 TD

0 Penalties

Payton Wilson's 4.44 40 only makes sense



: @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/OXy3NAjpgK — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 1, 2024

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

10-Yard Split- 1.54s (90%)

40-Yard Time- 4.43s (97%)

Vert- 34.5 (55%)

Broad- 119 (63%)

Awards:

All-American (2023)

ACC Defensive Player of the Year (2023)

First-team All-ACC (2023)

Chuck Bednarik Award (2023)

Dick Butkus Award (2023)

First-team All-ACC (2020)

Scorecard:

Overall- 84.8

Speed- 96

Acceleration- 91

Agility- 89

Strength- 78

Tackling- 91

Run Stopping- 85

Pass Rush- 74

Discipline- 97

THE GOOD:

An extremely intelligent player, always two moves ahead

Shows tremendous leadership and commands the defense very effectively

Elite speed and acceleration to chase down ball carriers in an instant

Can cover from sideline to the other faster than any linebacker in this years draft. Elite lateral movement

Very able tackler that can lay aggressive hits when needed

Grip strength means he rarely falls off the tackle (wrestling background)

Very smart in coverage and quick to break up the pass

Very scheme versatile and his range of skills make him extremely enticing

THE BAD:

A wild injury record. Two ACL injuries, major shoulder injuries and a lower leg injury

Has a lot of usage in college with a massive snap count over six years of college football

Will be 24 when he gets drafted

Lean and slender frame offer more concerns on durability

Not a natural pass rusher

His over-aggressive tendencies lead to him over-running the play

Lacks the size and strength to shed blocks

Lacks length to keep off blocks and small wingspan means his tackle radius is very limited

THE FIT:

Payton Wilson is a high IQ player who understands the game at an elite level. His ability to play and perform under pressure while finding ways to raise his teammates shows great leadership skills. His tackling technique is perfect and when he gets his hands on the ball carrier it’s game over. He’s also one of the best cover linebacker in this year’s draft due to his size and speed. When he drops back to cover tight ends or inside receivers he shows great instincts and anticipation resulting in pass break ups and interceptions.

Where Wilson struggles is durability. Wilson has had at least three major injuries while playing in college. Given this fact along with his play style and size, then you have to have reservations on how high to draft him. He’s also not a great pass rusher or a guy to send on blitz packages. He managed to get away with odd-man out situations in college, but in the NFL you would expect smarter pro players to pick him up.

Overall, Wilson is a very high ceiling prospect with a lot of skills and athleticism that translate well in the NFL as a “Will” linebacker. His injuries are concerning and combined with the short lifespan of the linebacker position, he’s a late Day 2 prospect. The question for him in terms of getting drafted by Dallas is whether the front office is willing to take the risk given the team’s history of injury prone linebackers. He has been reported, however, to be coming to Dallas on a 30-visit.

NC State LB Payton Wilson will be a #Cowboys 30 visit per @BryanBroaddus on the “Love of the Star Podcast.” #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/VbRrH02NMP — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 30, 2024

COMPARISON:-

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

GRADE:

Early third-round grade

CONSENSUS RANKING:

46th

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)