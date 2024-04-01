Cowboys news: Dallas’ approach to WR could be different in 2024

Gone are the days of Cooper, Lamb, and Gallup terrorizing opposing secondaries.

CeeDee Lamb leads the way, followed by Brandin Cooks. Get updates on the latest posts and more from Inside The Star straight to your inbox. After those two, it’s a free-for-all for that wide receiver 3 spot. Jalen Tolbert looks like the guy as we sit here on Easter Sunday, but that could change. Seventh-round picks Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, and Racey McMath are the only other players they have on the roster right now. Tolbert out-snapped Gallup 3 or 4 times last year, and he really did do a decent job after he got through his rookie season. Yet, I didn’t see enough production out of him that will make me feel comfortable with him being the guy to replace Gallup in 2024. It’s going to be hard to find any space until they do something with all the contracts of Dak Prescott and others to free up enough room to sign someone on the outside. If they could though, a guy like Hunter Renfrow would be a solid WR3 to stick behind Lamb and Cooks.

Enjoy watching these three names while you can.

2. DeMarcus Lawrence This one would really sting. DeMarcus Lawrence is on the record saying he wants to be a lifetime Cowboy. Luckily, the terms of his contract make that a possibility, but again nobody would be safe if Dallas embraces a firesale. Last March, the Cowboys restructured Lawrence’s contract, converting most of his $15 million salary into a signing bonus to clear cap space. As a trade off, though, Lawrence will count an extra $4.5 million against the 2024 and 2025 caps. While Lawrence will count $20 million against the cap this year, he’s on the books for just $7.445 million in 2025. The Cowboys could simply extend Lawrence, who had one of his best seasons in 2023. They wouldn’t save any money cutting or trading him, but the $7.445 million dead cap charge is doable. Lawrence is the glue of the locker room and a stud on the field, but how much sense would it make to commit more money to a 32-year-old defensive end after the franchise QB just left? Micah Parsons is clearly ready to carry the torch and Sam Williams might show enough this year to warrant a starting role in 2025.

The Cowboys can still add Super Bowl-caliber talent, but whether they will is a different story.

2. Cam Akers / 3. Jerick McKinnon The Cowboys’ running back group continues to be a hot topic. Fans are, unsurprisingly, anxious about this unit given its current construction. At the moment, Rico Dowdle is the lead back in Dallas, while Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner present the next man up. Those names don’t instill fear in any opposing defense, making this position a legitimate liability that could bring the offense down. While Jones considers adding the husk of Dalvin Cook or reuniting with an out-of-prime Ezekiel Elliott, he should instead look at other options available. Cam Akers is one choice. Yes, he had a very forgettable 2023 campaign (60 carries, 167 yards, 2 TDs). However, he’s also just one season removed from recording a career-high 786 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in 2022. Over half (407) of those yards came after contact as well, showing Akers still has the ability to break big gains following his 2021 Achilles tear. Jerick McKinnon is also coming off of a down 2023 season. Yet, his ability as a pass-catcher is undeniable. During his incredible 2022 showing, the veteran RB racked up 512 receiving yards and a whopping 9 TDs through the air as one of Patrick Mahomes’ best targets when the team needed a score.

A first-round mock draft if Dallas is all-in on the rebuild.

5. Dallas Cowboys: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023. TRADE DETAILS Los Angeles Chargers receive 1.13 (LAV), 1.24, 2025 4th (1150 + 740 + 40) Cowboys receive 1.5, 4.105, 2025 3rd (1700 + 84 + 100) The plan was originally to sit out the QB position in this draft and use picks to get up to No. 1 in next year’s draft, allowing the next head coach to choose their own QB. But that was under the assumption Jayden Daniels was off the board. When Washington and New England went McCarthy-Maye in this simulation, that changed things from the mock-front-office perspective.

Aubrey has not forgotten where he came from.

Aubrey was in the house to show his support for his former team. “What’s Up Stallions Fans? Brandon Aubrey here, two-time USFL champion,” he said. “Out here, cheering on our Stallions, hoping we get a big win on Opening Day. Anyway, giddy up!” He asked for a win, and he got one. The Stallions won 27-14, led by former Day 2 NFL Draft pick and Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral. Aubrey spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Stallions, making the All-USFL team in his first season and – as he noted – winning two championships. Needless to say, his success translated well to the NFL.

In the spirit of the season.

AN ALL-PRO TACKLE IN THE FIRST ROUND After losing both Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in free agency, many will say the Cowboys have backed themselves into a corner where they have no choice but to take an offensive lineman with pick 24. But rest assured, the Cowboys are ahead of the game. They will take a lineman, not because they have to, but because that’s where the talent lies in this year’s draft class. Think about this, four quarterbacks will go top 10 with the possibility of two more being taken late in the first round. Six wide receivers are expected to go in the first round. And this tackle class features eight players who are possible first-round selections. That’s ridiculously deep. Jordan Morgan, Arizona Honestly, who the Cowboys take is anyone’s guess. There are a lot of great choices. Arizona’s Jordan Morgan is a guy who fits the description as he’s not a clear top guy and the Cowboys like to dance to the beat of their own drum. Remember, six offensive linemen were taken ahead of Tyler Smith in 2022, but Smith was that Cadbury creme egg.

