Cowboys draft: 2 running back options in the 5th-round for Dallas in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new lead running back this season. This upcoming season will be the first time in a decade that they don’t have a Pro Bowl running back on the roster. Starting with DeMarco Murray (Pro Bowls in 2013, 2014), then Ezekiel Elliott (2016, 2018, and 2019), and finally Tony Pollard (2022), the Cowboys have been fortunate enough to have a talent in the backfield that fans are excited about.

There’s a good chance that changes this season. Unless the team hits on a new rookie back in the upcoming draft, the Cowboys backfield should be rather underwhelming. If the team opts to use one of their Day 2 draft picks, then maybe that Pro Bowl streak will continue, but if other positions gobble up those draft resources, the running back spot will be neglected.

Adding insult to injury is the Cowboys don’t have a draft pick from 87 to 177, a whole 90 picks of nothingness. If they don’t strike by 87, there won’t be much talent to choose from later. Today, we’ll look at a couple of the best remaining options that could still be there when the Cowboys are back on the clock with their compensatory pick at the end of the fifth round.

FIFTH ROUND, pick 177

Tyrone Tracy Jr., PURDUE (draft projection = 167)

This converted running back spent his first four years of college playing wide receiver for Iowa before joining Purdue in 2022. He spent two years with the Boilermakers where they converted him to running back. Last season, he rushed for 716 yards at 6.3 yards per carry. Tracy Jr. has some nice appeal as a playmaking weapon but he doesn’t possess many of the tools needed to be an effective every-down running back. Here are my film study notes on Tracy Jr.:

Speed/quickness - fast, long strider

- fast, long strider Vision - doesn’t display good vision, will give up too early on run plan and pop outside, good when he knows where he’s going (zone), less good when he has to react (gap), his indecisive processing slows his change of direction where he doesn’t maximize runs

- doesn’t display good vision, will give up too early on run plan and pop outside, good when he knows where he’s going (zone), less good when he has to react (gap), his indecisive processing slows his change of direction where he doesn’t maximize runs Toughness - decent contact balance, can take on hits, and keep on running

- decent contact balance, can take on hits, and keep on running Receiving game - versatile weapon - runner - receiver - return guy, former WR with route running experience who will be a mismatch in the receiving game, good pass protector

- versatile weapon - runner - receiver - return guy, former WR with route running experience who will be a mismatch in the receiving game, good pass protector Best fit - good zone scheme runner, but not-so-good in gap schemes, likely limited to a third-down back

My favorite thing about Tyrone Tracy Jr. is his exceptional receiving ability (not surprising, considering he's a former WR). He's a dynamic player that can be used in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/vbw9lHVxiO — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024

Jase McClellan, ALABAMA (draft projection = 189)

Watching this ‘Bama ball carrier run doesn’t bring out the same excitement as many of his former college teammates. During his four years at Alabama, he was part of a running back group that included Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., and most recently, Jahmyr Gibbs. Last season, he finally had the chance to be the lead runner, compiling a modest 890 yards rushing at 4.9 yards per carry. What McClellan lacks with athleticism he makes up with efficiency as he’s a smart player who does so many things well. Here are my film study notes on McClellan:

Speed/quickness - shifty, happy feet, good cutting ability, not a great athlete, can’t separate on his own, no top-end speed

- shifty, happy feet, good cutting ability, not a great athlete, can’t separate on his own, no top-end speed Vision - good patience, hits the holes quickly, really good at working himself through traffic, smart runner, seems to get the most out of every run, effective stick to the plan inside runner than a pop outside and win with speed runner, not a game-changing runner but a valuable asset as part of a run team

- good patience, hits the holes quickly, really good at working himself through traffic, smart runner, seems to get the most out of every run, effective stick to the plan inside runner than a pop outside and win with speed runner, not a game-changing runner but a valuable asset as part of a run team Toughness - good contact balance, bounces off defenders, can run tough, can pop outside

- good contact balance, bounces off defenders, can run tough, can pop outside Receiving game - looks the part of a receiving back but the stats don’t reflect that

- looks the part of a receiving back but the stats don’t reflect that Best fit - jack-of-all-trades runner, can handle any role, strong inside zone runner

I don't have a favorite thing about Jase McClellan because he does so many things well, but his quick assess-and-hit approach stands out as his biggest quality. pic.twitter.com/xRpaP2a5zd — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024