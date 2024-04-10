Cowboys draft: Recent picks made between 80-89

Previously we looked at the Dallas Cowboys success rate with the 24th and 56th pick. Historically, pick 24 has been very different in terms of success than their 56th pick. But how does that compare to the Cowboys success rate at pick 87?

The Cowboys have only made one pick in its team history at 87. So let’s take a look at the most recent picks the Cowboys have made between pick 80-89 and evaluate the level of success the team has had with those players.

2018

WR, Michael Gallup

Colorado State

(Pick 81)

Of all the recent picks the Cowboys have made between 80 and 89, Gallup had the most success. His rookie year in 2018 showed huge potential, even starting in eight games. The next year was his best season and he eclipsed 1,000-yards receiving and scored six touchdowns. With the duo of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Cowboys fans felt elated with the corps after a period of a “wide receiver by committee” approach.

The following season the media and fans really jumped on the wide receiver unit in Dallas after the front office selected CeeDee Lamb with their first-round pick. Most asked the question if Dallas could have three receivers go for over 1,000 yards. Gallup came up short going for 843-yards, but did score five receiving touchdowns which was a team high that season.

The year of decline for Gallup came the next year in 2021. Expectation was high on Gallup and before his season got started he missed time due to a calf injury he sustained in Week 1. He missed seven games and returned in Week 10. Then against Arizona, Gallup would make a highlight catch and come down clutching his knee and it was later reported he tore his ACL. From that moment Gallup was never the same. The next season he was out of sync and not looking like the explosive player he once was. That was then followed by last season’s performance where he was inconsistent and never really a force. The question for Gallup and his tenure at Dallas will always be what he could have been if it’s wasn’t for the knee injury. After six seasons with Dallas, Gallup was released 15th March due to his contract versus his production.

2020

DT, Neville Gallimore

Oklahoma

(Pick 82)

Gallimore was seen as an athletic and explosive 3-tech defensive tackle and had Cowboys fans full of optimism when he was drafted. The “Canadian Bulldozer” never came close to achieving expectations in Dallas, and during the 2024 offseason he left Dallas and joined the Miami Dolphins. In the four years playing in Dallas, Gallimore managed to rack up 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. For a player drafted for his ability to create pressure from the inside, Gallimore really failed to deliver.

2021

DL, Chauncey Golston

Iowa

(Pick 84)

Under Mike Zimmer, Golston really is the big unknown going forward. Zimmer likes his defensive linemen to be big and bulky on the inside and isn’t a coordinator that likes hybrids for the position. That leaves Golston having to play on the edge this year. The problem there is in the three years playing in Dallas he has created very little pressure.

Zimmer could give Golston some stability by sticking him in one role and that could hopefully see him thrive. But so far, Golston has 79 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks in 47 games he’s featured in since being drafted. There’s a lot to like with Golston, but under a new defensive coordinator with a new system, he has more questions than ever before.

2022

WR, Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama

(Pick 88)

Tolbert’s rookie year was a huge head-scratcher. He looked lost, confused and simply out of place. Could the reason have been that the expectations were too high? With that came huge pressure for Tolbert to perform. Maybe it was a lack of coaching while Mike McCarthy tried to piece together a roster under enormous pressure himself. Either way, Tolbert left fans feeling empty and disappointed.

Last year things looked better for Tolbert, and yes the bar was set low. In training camp he really flashed and got fans interested again. But the regular season came and Tolbert went silent. He finished the season ranking 100th out of 109 receivers in average yards of separation, and with a quarterback like Dak who likes to play with extra care of the football, if he can’t get open the ball won’t come his way.