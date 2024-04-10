 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BTB open thread: What is your favorite piece of Cowboys memorabilia that you own?

We want to know what your favorite piece of Dallas Cowboys memorabilia that you own is.

By RJ Ochoa
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Blogging The Boys family.

It is quite the time in the sports calendar as the NBA and NHL playoffs are doing their best to finalize themselves, the MLB season is firmly off and running and The Masters starts tomorrow. As fun as all of that is based on the moment in time where all of those things are happening, we still have a little bit of time to go until the Dallas Cowboys are all the way back in action.

We will have to wait quite some time to see them on the field, but thankfully the upcoming NFL draft presents a big opportunity to dissect and improve this roster. There are just over two weeks to go and if it is not obvious we are counting down the days.

To help pass the time we will be launching a few open threads for discussion with specific prompts and today we are wanting to know what is your favorite piece of Dallas Cowboys memorabilia that you own?

Your answer can be anything you want, we just want to hear the story associated with it.

Let ‘em rip.

