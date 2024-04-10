Cowboys news: CeeDee Lamb responds to holdout rumors about his contract

Could the Cowboys star wide receiver hold out for a new contract this offseason?

While it’s unclear if he’ll ultimately hold out to help hasten that endgame, what he said next leaves no room for interpretation, and should provide a sigh of relief for anyone outside of the building wondering if he’ll take the field in one of the most pivotal Cowboys’ seasons in recent memory.. “Winning — I’m looking forward to winning and being out there with my guys, and making another run at this thing,” he said before circling back with his proclamation. “… Yeah, I’ll be in Dallas!” Lamb, a former first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal come September — a fifth-year option that will pay him nearly $18 million unless a new deal is agreed upon before that time arrives. He’s one of three high priority extensions on the table for the Cowboys, alongside two other All-Pro talents, namely quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons. The latter has proclaimed he’s willing to wait for major traction in his talks because he wants Lamb and Prescott to secure their new extensions first. “I do know they’ve got to get CeeDee Lamb done,” Parsons said in mid-February. “I think that’s the priority right now, but if they’re ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I’d be super excited. I’m ready to be a Cowboy for life. This is the team I wanted to be with [pre-draft]. This is the team that I want to win a championship with, and what’s meant for me is what’s meant for me.

Sanders explains why his past experience as a defensive end will only help him as he continues to grow as a tight end in the NFL. “No doubt,” says Sanders during a one-on-one sit down interview. “Playing defense in high school, going against tight ends. Just understanding how tight ends like to block and certain languages they use.” Unsurprisingly, Sanders mentions the hometown Dallas Cowboy as one of several he’d be a great fit on. He also mentions a number of teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs — as potential fits for his skill set. “The Cowboys would be a great fit,” says Sanders. “The Dolphins, the Chiefs — they’re back-to-back Super Bowl champs — the Eagles, Broncos and Bills.” Sanders met with the Cowboys last week on a top 30 visit and Dallas is less than an hour away from Denton, where Sanders became a star on both sides of the ball in high school. Top 30 visits are private meetings with the prospect.

These days, Charlton is trying his luck at the UFL (he’s one of nine former Cowboys in the spring pro league) and it’s safe to say it’s going great so far, especially with his latest performance as a Birmingham Stallion. On Sunday, Charlton achieved in the UFL what he never did in the NFL: A multi-sack game. In 60 NFL games, Charlton’s career-high for a single game was one sack, which he achieved in 11 different occasions, per Pro Football Reference. On his second game in the UFL, Charlton ended the day with not one, not two, but three sacks and three tackles for loss. Many in social media are already calling for him to be Defensive Player of the Week.