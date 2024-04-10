Cowboys draft: 3 quarterback prospects Dallas could target on Day 3 of the draft

The 2024 offseason has been a perplexing one for the Dallas Cowboys. A time that was supposed to be ‘all-in’ has very much felt like the start of a quiet rebuild. While the decision-makers would refute that notion, it’s hard to not look around and read the tea leaves surrounding this team right now.

The latest reminder of what may be an uncertain future comes by way of ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and his nugget regarding the Cowboys being a sleeper team to draft a QB in this year’s NFL Draft. Schefter alludes to Dak Prescott’s uncertain future as a reason why the Cowboys may be inclined to do so.

While the idea seems unfathomable to some, you can no longer just ignore the possibility. With that in mind, we take a look at three Day 3 QB prospects the Cowboys may look to draft at the end of the month.

Day 3 QBs the Cowboys Could Draft

Jordan Travis, FSU

Florida State’s Jordan Travis is not your ordinary Day 3 prospect. The Seminoles QB is a productive and exciting prospect but is coming off a gruesome leg injury late in the season which has hampered his draft stock significantly. Some feel if he was healthy during the draft cycle he would be mentioned among some of the biggest names in this class.

If not for injury, there would be much more discussion about Jordan Travis in the 2024 NFL Draft quarterback conversation.



After the projected top-four quarterbacks, @Jordantrav13’s improvisation and athleticism stands out in that next group of QBs.



Quarterback improvisation… pic.twitter.com/YiLuMUyVLO — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 7, 2024

Travis’ misfortune could be the Cowboys gain as he may be a candidate for a draft and develop situation if they choose to go that route. He would get all the time he needs to heal, would have zero expectations early, and would provide a young, intriguing piece to a QB room that could look vastly different in 2025.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Joe Milton III is an interesting prospect. Those around the NFL have vastly different opinions of the QB and his future prospects in the NFL, but what can’t be debated is the arm talent. Milton has a rocket of an arm that is truly rare, and if he is able to develop the other facets of his game the former Volunteer could be a sneaky late-round draft pick for the Cowboys to stash and develop.

Former Michigan and current Tennessee QB Joe Milton at his pro day today, after he ran a 4.55 40 at 245 pounds: pic.twitter.com/GkQtN4NKqM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2024

According to NFL Draft evaluator Lance Zierlien,

“He can elude pressure, extend plays and put jaw-dropping highlights on tape, but he’s never been able to mature his game from splashy to consistent.”

It will be consistency at the next level that will separate Milton from being just another guy to someone who has true staying power in the NFL.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

What Austin Reed lacks in arm strength, he makes up for with escapability and comfort when things are off schedule. Reed is truly a late-round flyer who the Cowboys, or any team, could use a seventh-round selection on, in hopes of working with him as a project.

#WKU QB Austin Reed makes throws that are eye popping and exciting.



Former DII star at West Florida, Reed excels w/seam, timing and in-breaking patterns. Few throws here that display his easy arm talent.



Must cut down on risky throws, but has Day 2 talent, must-watch in ‘23. pic.twitter.com/r82ccUjfn1 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) July 11, 2023

Reed was productive, and showed flashes of good things in college, but will need to prove some people wrong when it comes to his accuracy, especially deep ball accuracy. However, with the last round and UDFA slots being much like lottery tickets anyway, taking a chance on a prospect such as Reed has very little risk with a chance for an immense reward.