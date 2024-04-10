 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys draft: 3 quarterback prospects Dallas could target on Day 3 of the draft

If the Cowboys are seriously going to draft a quarterback... here are some Day 3 names to know.

By Tony Catalina
NCAA Football: Florida State at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 offseason has been a perplexing one for the Dallas Cowboys. A time that was supposed to be ‘all-in’ has very much felt like the start of a quiet rebuild. While the decision-makers would refute that notion, it’s hard to not look around and read the tea leaves surrounding this team right now.

The latest reminder of what may be an uncertain future comes by way of ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and his nugget regarding the Cowboys being a sleeper team to draft a QB in this year’s NFL Draft. Schefter alludes to Dak Prescott’s uncertain future as a reason why the Cowboys may be inclined to do so.

While the idea seems unfathomable to some, you can no longer just ignore the possibility. With that in mind, we take a look at three Day 3 QB prospects the Cowboys may look to draft at the end of the month.

Day 3 QBs the Cowboys Could Draft

Jordan Travis, FSU

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State’s Jordan Travis is not your ordinary Day 3 prospect. The Seminoles QB is a productive and exciting prospect but is coming off a gruesome leg injury late in the season which has hampered his draft stock significantly. Some feel if he was healthy during the draft cycle he would be mentioned among some of the biggest names in this class.

Travis’ misfortune could be the Cowboys gain as he may be a candidate for a draft and develop situation if they choose to go that route. He would get all the time he needs to heal, would have zero expectations early, and would provide a young, intriguing piece to a QB room that could look vastly different in 2025.

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Tennessee Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee’s Joe Milton III is an interesting prospect. Those around the NFL have vastly different opinions of the QB and his future prospects in the NFL, but what can’t be debated is the arm talent. Milton has a rocket of an arm that is truly rare, and if he is able to develop the other facets of his game the former Volunteer could be a sneaky late-round draft pick for the Cowboys to stash and develop.

According to NFL Draft evaluator Lance Zierlien,

“He can elude pressure, extend plays and put jaw-dropping highlights on tape, but he’s never been able to mature his game from splashy to consistent.”

It will be consistency at the next level that will separate Milton from being just another guy to someone who has true staying power in the NFL.

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

NCAA Football: Western Kentucky at Indiana Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

What Austin Reed lacks in arm strength, he makes up for with escapability and comfort when things are off schedule. Reed is truly a late-round flyer who the Cowboys, or any team, could use a seventh-round selection on, in hopes of working with him as a project.

Reed was productive, and showed flashes of good things in college, but will need to prove some people wrong when it comes to his accuracy, especially deep ball accuracy. However, with the last round and UDFA slots being much like lottery tickets anyway, taking a chance on a prospect such as Reed has very little risk with a chance for an immense reward.

