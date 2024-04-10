We have just over two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL Draft and when it gets here we will learn a lot about the Dallas Cowboys. Is there some sort of master plan that the team has been hatching that will justify the inactivity during free agency? Maybe. Although that feels unlikely.

Can the team possibly cover all of their needs? Including the ones that the inactivity exacerbated? Again, that is hard to imagine.

Will the team draft a quarterback, seizing advantage of the last opportunity to gain some kind of leverage in contract negotiations with Dak Prescott? Apparently there is life to that one.

Adam Schefter considers the Cowboys a ‘sleeper team’ to draft a quarterback

If the Cowboys are truly leaning towards (or even heavily considering) moving on from Dak Prescott after the 2024 season then it would be irresponsible of them to not draft a quarterback this year.

At the moment Prescott, Trey Lance (who is expected to command a lot of second- and even some first-team snaps in training camp) and Cooper Rush are all entering contract years with the team. In a Prescott-less world the Cowboys would need a new starter and unless they wanted to seriously consider fifth-year Trey Lance (who would need a new deal and would have a ton of leverage entering negotiations with Prescott out of the fold) as their primary option then they need to find somebody.

Sure, they can sign a signal-caller in free agency next year. That may make more sense if there is a new head coach running the show. But it would behoove them to establish some point of consistency to prepare for a potential world of complete unknown.

It is this disposition that we talked about last week and that Adam Schefter expressed on Tuesday when he noted that he considers Dallas a ‘sleeper team’ to select a quarterback in the draft.

Adam Schefter said during Tuesday's episode of NFL Live that he thinks the Dallas Cowboys could be a sleeper team to draft a quarterback based on the fact that Dak Prescott is currently set to enter the final year of his contract.



Schefter does not specify which round he considers the Cowboys to be a ‘sleeper’ for a quarterback, he merely implies that taking one holds a fair amount of logic given the uncertainty surrounding Prescott.

This is the part for a reminder that the Cowboys have already spent a draft pick from this year on a quarterback in the aforementioned Trey Lance. Where one they hypothetically select this year would be under contract for four years (presuming it was not a first-rounder with the fifth-year option), they consciously traded for Lance with the knowledge that his own rookie contract expires at the same time Prescott’s current deal does. They could always pick up Lance’s fifth-year option themselves, but it is hard to fully guarantee him $22.4M in 2025 considering that he is basically a complete unknown.

Once again, it would be wise for Dallas to take a quarterback if they were truly preparing to move on from Dak next year. Not taking one doesn’t necessarily prove anything, but it perpetuates a rudderless disposition into the future at the most important position in the game.

Everything about the Cowboys offseason to this point has been frustrating because it has felt like they have no plan. Cards will finally be put on the table in two weeks and if a quarterback is taken then everyone involved may have to reevaluate how much they are willing to commit to the next hand.

That includes the Cowboys themselves.