Cowboys draft: 2 running back options in the 6th-round for Dallas in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys will almost certainly select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, right? If we went through all the range of outcomes, entirely passing on a running back wouldn’t be one of them. At least, that’s what many of us believe. Leaving the draft without a new running back would be a risky way to enter the new season, especially considering the team just lost Tony Pollard in free agency. They must take a running back, and the only question remaining is at what point in the draft will they do it.

This week we have been looking through the eight college running backs the Cowboys have 30 visits with as we familiarize ourselves with players whose names we could hear when Dallas makes their picks in April’s draft.

So far, we have...

Round two candidates - Jonathon Brooks and Trey Benson

Round three candidates - Brailon Allen and Bucky Irving

Round five candidates - Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Jase McClellan

Imagine if 200 picks have gone by and the Cowboys still haven’t drafted a running back. They have three picks after the top 200 (216, 233, and 244) late in the draft, but this is not where teams normally find their new starting running back. If the team has yet to take a running back by this point, what kind of options will still be available? Today, we’ll look at the final two running backs on the visitor list.

SIXTH ROUND, pick 216

Rasheen Ali, MARSHALL (draft projection = 192)

An undersized back from a small school seems like a double whammy. There will be many who question Ali’s chances of success at the NFL level, but his ability to cut and explode in the open field will have others intrigued about what he can add to the running back group. Here are my game film notes on Ali:

Speed/quickness - super quick, patient but accelerates extremely fast, he’s an up-the-gut runner as he gets it and shoots!

Vision - reads second-level defenders well, good speed in the open field

Toughness - tough player but doesn’t possess the power to run through contact, not an every-down bruiser, small 206 lbs., lacks body mass for next level, upright running style, can get blown up and lose the ball

Receiving game - offers very little in the receiving game, cannot pass protect

Best fit - zone scheme, good résumé of big running plays

My favorite thing about Rasheen Ali is his acceleration. He's a decisive runner who sees the holes and goes! Quick assessments lead to second-level running where he's been known to make big plays. pic.twitter.com/C6wNhbRE6Y — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 8, 2024

Emani Bailey, TCU (draft projection = 233)

Similar to Ali, Bailey is another small back. And when you watch the film, there are other similarities as well. He offers big-play ability thanks to excellent cutting ability and explosiveness to take it to the house. Even though he’s small, he’s done a good job caroming off of defenders while extending runs.

Speed/quickness - attacks the hole quickly, effective up-the-gut runner, great cutter, shows good burst, not a raw blazer (4.61) but good game speed

Vision - good patience in zone scheme, happy feet, good vision, has a nose for creases, decisive, make-you-miss-and-go-runner

Toughness - plays with some physicality, low pad level, doesn’t go down easy, small 5’7” 202 lbs.

Receiving game - good receiver, willing pass protector, but size offers limitations

Best fit - both zone and gap schemes

My favorite thing about Emani Bailey is his impressive contact balance. He shoots through the hole quickly but doesn't lose much speed when colliding with pesky defenders. He's a churner. pic.twitter.com/AUu9KaGyGD — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 8, 2024