Mel Kiper has the Cowboys drafting offense in the first two rounds of latest mock draft

ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released a full two-round NFL mock draft yesterday. The NFL draft starts at 8:00 pm ET on April 25, where the Dallas Cowboys currently hold the 24th overall pick. The Cowboys enter the draft with more holes on their roster than in previous years heading into the draft. With the team only having seven picks this year, it is imperative that they hit on most of their selections in this draft. Kiper has the Cowboys addressing the offensive line and running back positions in the first two rounds of his mock draft. This makes sense as the team lost starters at these positions in free agency.

Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Kiper has the Cowboys selecting an offensive tackle in the first round, drafting Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. The Cowboys going with a tackle in the first round certainly makes sense, as they lost their long-time starter Tyron Smith in free agency. This pick makes sense if the Cowboys prefer to keep Tyler Smith at the left guard position. When the Cowboys drafted Smith in the first round of the 2022 draft, they anticipated him being the eventual heir to Tyron Smith on the outside. However, he predominantly played at left guard in 2023. He allowed just 17 pressures on 942 snaps, and was a dominant force in the run game. His elite play landed him his first career All-Pro selection. If the Cowboys secure Guyton in the draft, it makes the decision to keep Smith at the guard position much easier.

Guyton has intriguing measurables for his position. At the NFL Combine he measured at 6’8”, 322 pounds. According to Next Gen Stats, he had a total score of 83 at the event, ranking him seventh among offensive linemen at the Combine.

Despite his size, Guyton is also brings unique athleticism for his position. He formerly played defensive end, and didn’t even start playing offensive tackle until he started playing in college. He is explosive off the line of scrimmage, he has good balance at the position, he has heavy hands, and glides in space in run blocking.

While his size brings some advantages, his tall stature sometimes hurts him in achieving optimal leverage in pass blocking which can allow elite defenders to get around him. He also played right tackle in college, so he would have to adjust to changing to the left tackle position if the Cowboys choose him. Regardless, he provides the attractive measurables that the Dallas front office saw in Tyler Smith when they selected him. It could be a big-time selection if the team feels good about his ability to translate to the professional level.

Finally got my hands on the 2023 Oklahoma Tape, and I'm pretty sure Tyler Guyton is going to be a Top 12 to 15 pick.



At 6'8, the way he moves is truly special, his technique is fantastic, and the Most underrated trait no one talks about is his Nasty-ness. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lAF7Af0O5X — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) April 10, 2024

Round 2, Pick 56: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Many mock drafts have the Dallas Cowboys selecting a running back on day two of the draft. This would fill a need, as the team lost RB Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The debated question is who that running back will be. Kiper has the Cowboys selecting Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks with their second-round pick.

Brooks has been a popular name linked to the Cowboys all offseason. While the team did re-sign RB Rico Dowdle and has Deuce Vaughn on the roster, they are lacking an “every-down” back who can lead the running back room. Brooks proved that he could be that guy at Texas, rushing 187 times for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry in the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Brooks tore his ACL on November 11th against TCU. While the injury may impact Brooks’ draft stock, the Cowboys still have him scheduled as a 30 pre-draft visit. It has also been reported that Brooks’ surgery was performed by the Cowboys team doctor, so they have good intel on his rehab and recovery process. As of now, Brooks is expected to be ready at the start of training camp for whichever team chooses to draft him.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein has former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles as Brooks’ NFL comparison, stating that they have similar size and traits. Brooks has elite acceleration and hits running lanes with quickness and emphasis. He is good at avoiding unnecessary moves at the line of scrimmage and getting positive yardage.

My favorite thing about Jonathon Brooks is how quickly he reads his blocks and fires through the holes. There's no wasted movement with this guy. pic.twitter.com/HqFWPbNjRw — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024

Should the Cowboys get these players in the first two rounds of the draft, it should alleviate some concern about the current state of the team’s roster. These two players can make an immediate impact for the Cowboys offense.