Cowboys news: A deeper look at Dallas' draft process

Taking a look into how Dallas goes about choosing the players they draft.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason has been unpopular, filled with free agent losses such as Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz. The only addition has been veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. A fan base starved for its first Super Bowl in 28 years is as vocal with its feelings as it has ever been after expecting an “all-in” approach from owner Jerry Jones. “For me, I’m always thinking, ‘How can we do our part better to help us get us to where we want to go?’” vice president of player personnel Will McClay said from the scouting combine before free agency began. “That means finding the right players. Do we know the information? Is there another way to get to know them? Something that we’ve not thought about? Cowboys stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence are well known, but it’s the 24-person personnel staff with more than 200 years of combined experience — led by McClay, college scouting director Mitch LaPoint and assistant college director Chris Vaughn — that is the most important part of the franchise at the moment. In the fall, the Cowboys had about 280 draftable prospects. Through more research and medical reports, that number got down to about 200 players before the draft meetings began. The final draft board will have fewer players than that. And the players they really want will be anywhere from 80 to 100. “Ours is a continuous study, like, ‘Hey, let the all-star games, the combine and the pro days play out,’” LaPoint said. “We don’t want a guy to go from the sixth round to the first round, but if a guy is in the sixth round and ends up in the back of the fourth because of all of this you did, the more games you watch, we’re good with that.” While Jones is the ultimate decision-maker as owner and general manager, the process is collaborative. “I tell our area guys that I want them to be the GM of their areas,” McClay said.

Here's a wide receiver the Cowboys could select with each of their picks.

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys are taking the final steps in their evaluation process before making their currently scheduled seven picks in the draft before acquiring a carefully constructed undrafted free agent pool. In the Pick Fit series, we will take a look at each position group and what player would make sense for the Cowboys at each of their seven picks within that position group. Next up are the wide receivers. Round 1, Pick 24: Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): The hipster pick in mock drafts recently have seen Dallas jump on Brian Thomas Jr. at 24 if he is still available, and while the explosion with his 4.33 speed and his production from last season would immediately carry over into the NFL, I struggle with finding a scenario where Dallas doesn’t take an offensive lineman in the first round. With that being said, if the big names are gone and Thomas Jr. is still on the board, keep this scenario on your radar. Round 2, Pick 56: Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky): You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better run-after-catch receiver than the “YAC King” himself, Malachi Corley. In the past three seasons, Corley has amassed an FBS-leading 2,078 yards after the catch and has broken 77 tackles (2nd in FBS) on his way to becoming one of the open-field prizes in the draft class. The Cowboys hosted Corley for a 30-Visit last week and could be sitting at 56 with his name still on the board. Round 3, Pick 87: Jalen McMillan (Washington): One of three receivers from Washington last season that is expected to go in the first two days of the draft, Jalen McMillan's size and skillset almost directly mirrors what Michael Gallup brought to Dallas before his knee injury. McMillan can win off the line and make contested catches downfield that have put him firmly in the mix to be taken in the third round. The Cowboys met with McMillan formally at the NFL Combine.

Quarterback rumors get crazy this time of year.

If this coming season proves to be the “last dance” for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys because the two sides can’t agree on a long-term contract extension, then what’s next? While we have frequently explained our belief that the Cowboys’ plan if they don’t re-sign Prescott would be to “blow up” the roster and start over in the form of a rebuild, a new suggestion from FanSided’s Christopher Kline proposes another route the Cowboys could take: the trade market. Instead of “blowing it up” and targeting a quarterback through the NFL Draft like potentially Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Kline suggests the Cowboys target current New Orleans Saints’ signal-caller Derek Carr. “If Prescott bolts, this could be the Cowboys’ best chance to land a proven starter. Derek Carr has four Pro Bowl appearances on his resumé," Kline writes. "He’s a high-volume gunner, unafraid of bold throws and capable of manufacturing explosive plays.” Carr would be a cheaper option at quarterback than Prescott. Although despite his $12 million cap hit this season before it jumps to $51 million in 2025, which is still less than Prescott's, the proposed move still raises questions. If the Cowboys were to pursue a proven veteran quarterback starter that eventually is costly, what would be the rationale for parting ways with Prescott in the first place? One of the only possible benefits to trading for the 33-year-old would be the fact that he’d be under contract for 2025 and ‘26, giving the Cowboys potentially two more chances at trying to make a deep playoff run with their current roster. However, our argument remains the same: if the Cowboys want to continue taking swings at trying to win a Super Bowl with this roster, then why not have Prescott under center?

Some promising TE depth could be at Dallas' disposal this season.