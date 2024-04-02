Cowboys free agents: 2 big reasons why the Cowboys should not re-sign Ezekiel Elliott

This weekend, news broke that the Dallas Cowboys and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott had mutual interest in a reunion. This is hardly news because there were rumors last offseason that the two sides would agree on a new contract before Elliott ultimately signed with the New England Patriots. Admittedly, the team missed Elliott’s presence in the red zone last season when they struggled to finish drives.

A reunion makes sense for Elliott because his market was near ice cold before a deal was struck in New England. Returning to Dallas could help revive Elliott’s career and raise his value throughout the league. For many fans, bringing back Elliott is a polarizing topic that deserves dialogue for and against his possible return to Dallas. You can see reasons why the Cowboys should bring him back, but here are the two main reasons why the Cowboys should look elsewhere.

Needing to sever emotional ties and move forward

A little over a year ago, this article explained why the Cowboys needed to release Ezekiel Elliott outright instead of offering him a pay cut so that he could remain with the team. At the time, it felt like keeping Elliott even at a reduced rate still meant the team was overly reliant on Elliott, even though it wasn’t in the team’s best interest. If Elliott were still on the team, the team would insist upon making Elliott the lead runner due to what he has done for the franchise and his durability throughout the years, never being unavailable long enough to give the team a serious look at any other options on the roster.

Remember Jason Witten and Jerry Jones’s unbridled loyalty to the soon-to-be Hall of Fame tight end. Witten retired for the first time to pursue a career in broadcast with ESPN. Just as abruptly as he retired, he could return to a starting role once his time on television yielded less than favorable results. Jerry will stick by his made men no matter the team’s expense, and that cannot benefit the Cowboys if Elliott returns. A new runner without the history is what is best to give the Cowboys a clean slate.

Elliott isn’t productive anymore

Elliott deserves respect for what he was able to accomplish with the Cowboys. His instant success carried the Cowboys into a new era with their core of himself and Dak Prescott. Arguably, he was one of the best players in the NFL in his first four years in the league and had the accolades to back it up: a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler in that span. However, as running backs do, they gradually decline after their first few seasons. Elliott’s most productive season was in 2018 with 2,001 yards from scrimmage. After that year, his numbers dropped over his next four seasons in Dallas with the following yardage totals:

2019: 1,777

2020: 1,317

2021: 1,289

2022: 968

When you watch Elliott play, you can see the lack of consistent explosiveness. Furthermore, elusiveness has also been a point of discussion. According to playerprofiler.com, the stats don’t reflect well for Elliott. In 2023, he had a juke rate of 15.3% (#42), just one breakaway run, and perhaps most damning, and expected points added of -55.3 (150th), and last year with the New England Patriots, Elliott had his worst production per carry with a mere 3.5 yards per rush. The lack of explosiveness, elusiveness, and speed make Elliott an unappealing option.