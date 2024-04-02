It is officially April. That means we have reached the month of the 2024 NFL Draft. Before we turn the calendar next we will have a fresh batch of players on the Dallas Cowboys. Who they are and exactly what they offer remains to be seen, but odds are high that Dallas will address a certain few positions.

Along these lines it would be shocking to see the Cowboys not take an offensive lineman, linebacker and running back at some point before they run out of picks. It stands to reason that they will address these spots early on, but the consensus has been wrong many times before.

On the subject of consensus, there is certainly not one when it comes to the franchise’s quarterback in Dak Prescott. As noted we are now in April and there is still no resolution on a contract extension, unless you count not having one a form of resolution in itself.

Obviously there is a ton of debate on Dak and how the Cowboys are approaching this situation. Some are fans of the team seemingly setting him up for a contract year while others believe this is a bad idea. The thing about the idea though is that it is merely that. There is still plenty of time for an extension to happen which means no line has been drawn in the sand.

That will change a bit during the draft.

If the Dallas Cowboys are serious about moving on from Dak Prescott in 2025 then it would behoove them to draft a quarterback early on

The Cowboys have not selected a quarterback early in the NFL draft in quite some time, but that for the most part the signal-callers who they have drafted have had rather pedestrian careers. Stating more of the obvious, the most successful quarterbacks that the Cowboys have had throughout their drought (i.e., post Troy Aikman and Co.) have been an undrafted free agent in Tony Romo and a fourth-round choice in Prescott, which only happened after the team missed out on Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook.

Here are the quarterbacks drafted by the team since Aikman starting with the most recent (round):

2020: Ben DiNucci (7th)

2018: Mike White (5th)

2016: Dak Prescott (4th)

2009: Stephen McGee (4th)

2001: Quincy Carter (2nd)

1991: Bill Musgrave (4th)

You’ll forgive me for excluding Isaiah Stanback, shout out to the mothership, given that the team immediately converted him to wide receiver. Also, as noted, Tony Romo was not drafted.

Just once have the Cowboys spent a top 100 pick on a quarterback since they knocked it out of the park with Aikman. To be clear the club never had a real reason to draft one in his era (or that of Romo and Prescott) and if they’d done so many fans would have been properly upset.

But back to the future (the greatest movie of all time), the Cowboys do not have a signal-caller under contract for 2025. Prescott, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are all entering the final year of their respective current deals.

This is problematic if you believe that the team is, in fact, preparing to move on from Prescott in 2025. Wouldn’t they want to have some sort of succession plan in place? You might offer that Lance could be an option, but the starting price for a contract with him is effectively $22.4M given that that’s his fifth-year option value. We expect the Cowboys to decline that, but if they let Lance drift towards the open market and want him back (in what would be entering his fifth NFL season without having seen him in any real NFL action by presumption), they would be giving him a fair amount of leverage to up that number. The Cowboys certainly love to hand over leverage to players, don’t they.

Again even if you believe that Dallas is prepared to reset next offseason, the idea of not having any quarterback at all is malpractice, even for a rebuilding team. So one would assume that if the Cowboys do have intentions of this that they would want to draft a quarterback early on this year (which would also be foregoing their other needs). In addition to providing another option for Dallas it would also create a sense of leverage against Prescott and/or Lance, albeit a small one but leverage is leverage.

So who could be the magic man for the Cowboys this time around? The draft is filled with legitimate quarterbacks at the top of things in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, but trying to land one outside of the top 100 will be tough and it stands to reason that’s where the Cowboys may or may not be selecting one if they do so.

These are the top quarterbacks outside of those four based on Mockdraftable’s consensus big board.

The availability of these players beyond the top 100 is obviously tough to predict, but odds are that you like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. as a developmental option and point of leverage for the future. There is logic in that. But it will also come at a price.

It stands to reason that Dallas will have to take one of these players, neither of whom is a guarantee but carry higher odds than anyone beneath them, before Friday night’s second and third rounds are complete. If they were to do so then it would send a rather clear message that they at the very least have some sort of plan for moving on from Prescott in 2025, given the investment that top 100 picks carry.

But what if they do not? What if the Cowboys reach Saturday’s fourth round with no quarterbacks taken? That will likely read as the latest indication that they have absolutely nothing in the cupboard for a hypothetical future (even if Prescott himself was a fourth-rounder) which would serve as just the final bit of leverage for Prescott’s camp to use in his favor.

I told you the Cowboys love to give players that.