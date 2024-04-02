The rumors have been swirling and it feels like a matter of time at this point. Odds seem to be high that Ezekiel Elliott and/or Dalvin Cook will be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Consider that Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News effectively proclaimed that people should brace for this idea over the weekend. This came on the heels of ESPN reporting that Zeke and the Cowboys have mutual interest in a reunion, although given that the running back is already present on the team’s 2024 cap sheet a reunion might not be the right word.

You can make cases for and against a Zeke return to the playing field in Dallas. For the purposes of today’s conversation we will be visiting the facts of their recent season.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook are both coming off of career-low seasons

The Cowboys have obviously waited to get in on the running back game this offseason (although they did bring back Rico Dowdle) so options at this point are, well, you know.

It is fair to say that Ezekiel Elliott and/or Dalvin Cook are among the best remaining choices, but that says more about the state of things than it does promote the idea as a good one.

Consider that Elliott and Cook are both coming off of the worst seasons in their career.

2023 Ezekiel Elliott (Patriots): 184 carries, 642 yards, 3.5 YPC, 3 rushing TDs

2023 Dalvin Cook (Jets): 67 carries, 214 yards, 3.2 YPC, 0 rushing TDs

To be fair to Cook he did join the Ravens for the playoffs and had a moment where it felt like he would go on to do something special. Ultimately he, and they, did not.

But Elliott feels like the more important name to watch here given the team’s history with him. Dallas notably took Zeke with the fourth overall pick in 2016 and gave him an extension in 2019 that they are (as noted) still paying for. He was a wonderful player for the team and we all have fond memories of his time with them, but it is hard to objectively argue that this is a good idea.

If you do not find Elliott’s numbers last season with New England to be worrisome enough consider that they became his career worst by beating out his final season with the Cowboys. We do not need to re-litigate Elliott’s regression with the Cowboys, but know that it was enough to where the team swallowed their pride on his contract and parted ways with him just an offseason ago.

Elliott has not averaged over 4.0 YPC since 2021, the last season in which he also ran for 1,000 yards (although it took to the very end of it in the first 17-game regular season for that to happen). He can certainly provide a locker room presence and serve as a leader of sorts for the team given his history, but devoting serious carries to him in 2024 feels like an unwise idea.

It is certainly troubling that the two runners who Dallas has been connected to right now are both coming off of the worst seasons that they have ever had. Again, we are where we are relative to the market, but at this point the draft and even undrafted free agency might offer a greater reward.