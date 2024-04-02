Where Deuce Vaughn fits into the Cowboys plan at running back

The Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a major shift at their running back position. They lost their RB1 in free agency when Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans. They chose to pass on the marquee free agents at the position, instead they brought back internal free agent Rico Dowdle.

The Cowboys current depth chart in the backfield includes Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Hunter Luepke at fullback. However, there are currently rumors suggesting that Dallas could be eyeing a potential reunion with veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott already accounts for $6.04M in dead money for the team in 2024, and if the Cowboys sign him they would essentially be paying him twice to play next season. Elliott’s recent production makes that is a very inefficient use of cap space

Elliott isn’t the only veteran that the Cowboys may be reportedly interested in as Michael Gehlken reports that Dalvin Cook is also a name worth monitoring. Cook has also had declining production.

Anyone contemplating the Cowboys’ direction at running back would be wise to monitor Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook in conjunction with a rookie pick. https://t.co/WfVYZZGwme — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 31, 2024

Gehlken notes that these veterans would be an option for the team in conjunction with a rookie pick. It makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys to take a running back in this year’s class. Texas RB Jonathan Brooks, Michigan RB Blake Corum, and Florida State RB Trey Benson are names that immediately come to mind as a good fit for the team. However, a player who seems to be lost in all of this is second-year RB Deuce Vaughn.

The late-round 2023 pick was one of the more exciting draft picks for the Cowboys last season, as he was electric in college and had a feel-good story with his father having a role in the organization. Vaughn raised the hype even more when he dazzled fans in preseason, making defenders miss with his agility and elusiveness.

Deuce Vaughn made defenders look absolutely SILLY in his preseason debut



Vaughn ended the night with 50 rushing yards and a TD on 8 carries.



And also caught all three of his targets for a net of 6 yards in the passing game.



Vaughn’s “shiftiness” was reportedly viewed as an… pic.twitter.com/RB8pOxvms4 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 13, 2023

Despite this, Vaugh was active for only seven games last season and touched the ball just 30 times. The Cowboys didn’t feature him much, with Pollard and Dowdle taking a bulk of the touches out of the backfield.

If the Cowboys intend on bringing in one more free agent running back while also using a draft pick on the position, that puts Vaughn in a poor situation to receive any touches again next season. Instead of bringing in an aging veteran at the position, the Cowboys would be wise to solely draft a player and go into the season with Dowdle, a rookie, and Vaughn as their primary backfield.