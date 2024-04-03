The lackluster offseason has caused many Dallas Cowboys fans to believe that the 2024 season will go poorly. For what it is worth, given that the franchise has an almost 30-year drought of even reaching the NFC Championship Game, we are rather equipped for “poorly.”

Still, being competitive is the first step to legitimately ending that drought. It has been noted many times that Dallas has won 12 games in each of the last three seasons and that in the process they have picked up some benefit of the doubt towards being able to do it again (“do it” as in be competitive to that degree).

On Tuesday, ESPN Bet released their win totals for the upcoming season and they have the Cowboys north of the double-digit mark, although just barely so.

Dallas Cowboys (10.5) Clay’s projection: 11.3 wins (NFL rank: 5) Super Bowl winner: +1600 This would be the 21st consecutive season (since 2004) that Dallas has a win total of at least 8. That would tie New England (21 straight from 2002-22) for the longest streak by any team this century. Dallas has gone over its win total in each of the last three seasons (12-5 each season).

The Cowboys are tied for the second-highest win total across the entire league with only the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens “beating” them out. They are each set at 11.5. The Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles all share a 10.5 win total with Dallas.

You will note what ESPN mentions in that Dallas has exceeded their win total over each of the last three years where they have won 12 games every single time. Should they have a dozen victories again they will obviously hit the over once more.

But the roster has taken a hit as mentioned which suggests that doing so would be difficult. What’s more is that the New York Giants and Washington Commanders (both set with a win total of 6.5) have each improved which means those four games will theoretically be more difficult. That could wind up being the numerical difference.

The NFL Draft will go a long way towards either calming the waters or making the sky fall faster for this team. Brace yourselves accordingly.