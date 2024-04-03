Cowboys news: Jonathon Brooks keeps getting mentioned with Dallas in the draft

Breaking down the Cowboys’ needs going into the draft.

Top three needs: OL, RB, LB. The Cowboys lost left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency and could use ready-made starters at either position. Same goes at running back with Tony Pollard leaving for Tennessee, meaning the Cowboys’ leading returning rusher is Rico Dowdle, who had 361 yards in 2023. Linebacker was the final need listed over defensive tackle, even though the Cowboys added Eric Kendricks in free agency. DeMarvion Overshown is coming off a torn ACL, and while there are positive reports of his recovery, he has yet to play a down in an NFL game. The Cowboys can look to remaining free agency to find a defensive tackle rather than spending a premium pick on that spot for a second straight year. — Todd Archer Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas. The Cowboys’ lack of a starting-caliber running back on the roster means whomever they draft has to be ready to carry the load. Brooks can do that, despite coming off a November ACL injury. Brooks has power and vision, and he is the best pass-protecting back in the class. He posted 1,139 yards last season. — Miller

The Dallas Cowboys are starting to zero in on some top prospects

Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle (Oregon State): Considered a consensus top-two offensive tackle in the draft, Fuaga saw his stock rise meteorically after a big performance at the Senior Bowl. This feels like a scenario where if the Cowboys were to take him, they would almost certainly have to trade into the top 15, at least. Trey Benson, Running Back (Florida State): Widely regarded as a top three running back in the class, Benson heads to the NFL after back-to-back seasons with 900-plus yards on the ground. Projected as a day two selection, if the run on running backs waits until the Cowboys pick at 57 in the second round, Benson could be an option. Bucky Irving, Running Back (Oregon): Another day two option at running back, Irving doesn’t blow you away with his size or speed, but his ability to dip his shoulder and fight off contact allowed for him to be a productive runner for the Ducks. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center (Oregon): Another offensive line prospect that saw his stock rise at the Senior Bowl, Powers-Johnson is a top contender to be the first center taken off the board in the first round. Having played four of the five offensive line positions with the Ducks, Powers-Johnson best projects in the middle with his strong base and built frame.

The Cowboys head coach might have to make a ton of lemonade with very few lemons.

“It’s always a year-to-year approach,” McCarthy said from the NFL owners’ meetings last week. “I think the design of your roster, there’s always going to be some variance. But I think philosophically, you have to draft and develop. If you look at my history as a head coach, it’s something I’m very comfortable with and have a lot of experience in. The biggest impact on our football team will come from the players currently on the roster. “We’ve got a draft class coming in. We’ll continue to be involved in free agency. But the reality of our business is the economics. As your players grow and their value grows, how you keep them all together varies. … If you’re progressing and the value of your players is increasing, the economics of your football team is never going to be the same from year to year. I get what the numbers say, but the reality of it is, from my experience, you’ve got to really develop from within.” Of course, young players always need to step up. But how many actually will? With all the roster holes remaining, the Cowboys are going to need several players to make significant progress just to be close to as good as they were last year. And that’s a team whose season ended by being trounced at home in the wild-card round. McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract. Most of the coaching staff is in a similar spot. Dallas will need to be even better than the previous three 12-win seasons for the staff to earn new contracts. How is that realistically going to happen if the talent level takes a step back?

It's looking more and more likely the Cowboys take an offensive lineman in the first round.

The preference would be to keep Smith at guard, where he blossomed into a Pro Bowl player in his second season, and pick up a starting left tackle in the draft. But if the top tackles are gone when the Cowboys pick, the coaching staff may decide to bump Smith outside to left tackle and go from there. Strengths The right side of the line is set with Martin and Steele. Martin remains dominant. Does he remain in the conversation for the league’s top guard? Probably not. But he’s still top five. Steele’s stock should continue to rise now that he’s more than a year removed from surgery. Smith will establish himself as the line’s top talent if his career arch continues in the same direction. With those three pieces in place — two Pro Bowl talents in Martin and Smith and a tackle in Steele who sets a hard-nosed mentality, especially in the run game — the Cowboys are still better off than most despite the loss of two starters in free agency. Weaknesses Two starting jobs are up for grabs with no clear answer waiting in the wings. No proven veteran depth exists behind the starting five at this time. What happens at tackle if a starter goes down is of particular concern. That’s more uncertainty than the Cowboys can afford going into the season. The club has hit on some good starting talent in the line in recent years, but the develop part of draft and develop has overall been lacking. Three draft targets Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State: He’s visiting The Star this week as part of the team’s 30 visits. There’s no way he’d still be on the board when the Cowboys pick at No. 24. Graham Barton, Duke: Another 30 visit. Finished his college career at left tackle, but he lacks ideal length on the outside at this level and projects inside. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon: And yet another 30 visit. First player in Pac-12 history to win Rimington Award as nation’s top center.

