Wednesday began with an NFL team based in Texas making a big move. In case you missed it, the Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Texans in 2024 which means we should finally get to see Trevon Diggs match up against his brother since the duo missed out on the opportunity last year after the former got hurt at the beginning of the season.

Speaking of the Cowboys though, they had their own roster news emerge in the aftermath of the Diggs trade. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Dallas was expected to bring back offensive lineman Chuma Edoga. Todd Archer noted that the team liked him better at tackle last year than guard. The mothership’s Nick Harris added shortly after that Edoga had agreed to terms to return.

Cowboys felt he was better at tackle than guard a year ago. Covers them as a swing tackle at the very least. https://t.co/Aw4ceSpMv5 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 3, 2024

Cowboys are re-signing T/G Chuma Edoga to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement said. Team been high on Edoga for years, and he started at multiple positions in 2023. He returns to Dallas on the veteran salary benefit, which includes a sizable guarantee. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 3, 2024

The Dallas Cowboys and OL Chuma Edoga have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team can confirm.



Edoga comes back to Dallas after starting six games last season in injury replacement. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) April 3, 2024

As Archer mentions, the Cowboys now have a verifiable swing tackle option in the fold. Matt Waletzko will theoretically compete there too, but having Edoga helps cover up a big-time hole.

The Cowboys have had a quiet free agency which has opened them up to a lot of discussion and dissection, but this is an objectively solid move. It helps raise the floor at an important spot on the roster regardless of what happens in the upcoming draft. Dallas may wind up with a left tackle and keep Tyler Smith inside or push him out and figure out left guard. Either way, they now have a swing tackle option.