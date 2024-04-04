5 not-so-common candidates for the Cowboys 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

There is a good bet the Dallas Cowboys will select an offensive lineman with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft. Between letting Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency combined with an uber-rich class of new collegiate linemen, it just seems like a foregone conclusion that’s where they’re headed on April 25th. On Monday, The Cool One showed how 35 out of 40 mock drafts (87.5%) had the Cowboys selecting an offensive lineman in the first round.

But what if that doesn’t happen? A run on linemen could squash those plans; however, in that scenario a very good talent from another position should be right there waiting for them. What other options might be available? Here are five not-so-common candidates for the Cowboys first round draft selection.

WR Brian Thomas, Jr., LSU

The offensive tackle draft class is deep, but so is the wide receiver position group. Six wideouts are projected to come off the board in the first round. The top three (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze) won’t be in play for the Cowboys as they are expected to be top 10 picks, but that doesn’t mean a star won’t fall into their laps.

Brian Thomas Jr. is the nation's leader in touchdowns and is slated to come off the board around 20th or so. With smooth acceleration and 4.33 top speed, Thomas Jr. can blow the roof off the defense and he would be an instant deep ball threat for the Cowboys. Packaging him with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks would give the team one of the top WR groups in the NFL.

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

If you’re in the market for an elite edge rusher, the pickings are slim as there are only a few of them. Alabama’s Dallas Turner and Florida State’s Jared Verse will come off the board quickly and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu won’t be far behind them. The Bruin pass rusher is projected to go in the middle of the first round.

The Cowboys might not be on the lookout for an edge with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence manning the edges, but that doesn’t mean they should pass on one if a top talent slides to them. Remember, Tank is in the last year of his deal and they just lost Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler in free agency. This would be a great time to reload and allow a new rookie to learn under Lawrence’s leadership.

Latu has a slender build and looks more like a 3-4 OLB like that T.J. Watt fella, but as we all learned the hard way, that shouldn’t discourage them from taking a premier talent. Latu is an athletic player with super crazy hands to fight through blocks and has a good awareness of where the play is going. He looks like a future star.

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

As with many draft classes, there are a lot of good cornerback prospects to be found. There are 15 corners ranked in the top 100, and most of them can be found between late first round and early third round. This might cause teams to wait early and take advantage of the depth. If teams become too passive and focus on other positions, one of the top ones could fall.

The Cowboys already have two young All-Pro corners on the roster in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. This is by no means a position of need. However, if fate takes some of their other top choices out of play, leaving them with a top talent at cornerback, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to grab him. As the saying goes, you can never have enough corners.

Clemson’s Nate Wiggins is an ideal candidate for the Cowboys' defense. He possesses the length, he has the smarts for Mike Zimmer’s defense, and his 4.28 speed will be welcomed by anyone. We’ve seen him go to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick 22 in several mocks, but if he makes it to 24, the Cowboys could do a lot worse.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon/Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Many people believe that a Dak Prescott extension is coming soon, but what if the Cowboys had something else up their sleeve? This year’s draft features a deep quarterback class with the four best ones expected to be top 10 picks. Then, there are the other guys as a couple of Pac 12 quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Michael Penix round out the list of first-round quarterbacks.

The Cowboys have been bounced from the playoffs six times over the last 10 years and half of them have come at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, who transitioned from one franchise quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) to another (Jordan Love). Both of those guys were late first-round picks, including another former Pac 12 quarterback, Aaron Rodgers (California), who was taken 24th overall, the same pick the Cowboys have this year.

Could the Cowboys wait-and-see approach with Dak have more to do with seeing how the first round of this draft plays out? Probably not, but if the Joneses are sneaky sneakertons and call one of these QB’s name later this month, get ready for some fireworks.