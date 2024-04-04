Cowboys Trevon Diggs set to face brother Stefon Diggs in 2024

The state of Texas now houses both Diggs brothers, but not because the Dallas Cowboys acquired Stefon from the Bills. Instead, the star wide receiver will be an interstate rival in a deal sending him to the Houston Texans.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

Speaking from experience (I’m a triplet and have two brothers), there’s nothing better than getting a chance to prove who’s the best in the family. Whenever I lined up against my brothers in practice for football, or they were pitching to me in baseball, I made sure to bring my a-game. The Diggs brothers have shown to be just as competitive in commercials or during offseason training.

Ever since Dallas drafted Trevon in 2020, fans have wondered if he and his brother would ever wear a star on their helmets while playing for the same team. Trevon only fuelled the theories more by posting a picture of his brother in a Cowboys uniform to his Instagram story.

Now heading to Houston, it only pushes that scenario further down the road. Even though they won’t be on the same team, the Diggs brothers will play on the same field in 2024. The Cowboys will be hosting the Texans at AT&T Stadium this season on an unknown date.

Nick Harris, a staff writer for the team website, has an excellent idea for when the game should be played.

Houston vs. Dallas

AFC vs. NFC

Stefon Diggs vs. Trevon Diggs



This game just makes too much sense for Thanksgiving Day. Do it, @NFL. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) April 3, 2024

Placing a Diggs brother matchup on Thanksgiving certainly adds a wrinkle to what is already one of the most popular games of the regular season. The game would feature both teams from Texas, Dak Prescott against C.J. Stroud, and two playoff teams from a year ago.

Trevon and Stefon have gone against each other in the Pro Bowl Flag Football game but never during the regular season. The opportunity was there in 2023 when Dallas traveled to Buffalo to face the Bills, but Trevon tore his ACL after Week 2, so it never happened.

Whenever the game lands on Dallas' calendar, you can be sure that the Diggs family will circle it with a red Sharpie. One thing’s for certain, Aaiden Diggs will be asked before the game who will win between his dad and his uncle.