Cowboys news: Running back is one of Dallas’ biggest holes heading into the draft

Many have chided the Dallas Cowboys for not making enough changes this offseason, but a renowned name behind the gridiron scenes is imploring them to stay the course the one major area. Duke Manyweather, well-regarded for his work with offensive linemen, offered his thoughts on the Cowboys’ ongoing nurtering of Tyler Smith. Dallas’ first-round pick from 2022 has lived up to his premier billing and then some, but heightened expectations await this fall with Tyron Smith’s departure to New York. Some have theorized that Tyler Smith (no relation) could take over at left tackle since Tyron’s green makeover will leave the blind side blank for the first time since 2010. Manyweather practically begged the Cowboys not to consider the thought in an X post published over the weekend. “The Cowboys shouldn’t even consider moving Tyler Smith,” Manyweather, headliner of the blocking scouting service OL Masterminds, declared. “It would be a huge mistake for the OL and for Tyler’s continued development. He’s a SPECIAL OG!” Tyler Smith spent time on both the inside and outside during his college days at Tulsa and Cowboys management has implied such a strategy by lauding his versatility. Manyweather, however, argues that just because the Cowboys could exploit that strength, doesn’t mean should, as they’d risk missing out on what he believes is a premier project at guard. “ I’m not moving a guy who is special at a position to another position he may just be ok at, then have to fill the position he left that he was special at,” Manyweather said in a follow-up. “How does that help your OL?” Pondering Tyler Smith’s future is perhaps a gritty first-world problem, but it’s an issue nonetheless. If Smith were to truly succeed Tyron, the active options to take over the interior spot next to him would be second-year men TJ Bass and Asim Richards, who were respectively added from the college free agent board and the fifth round.

FRISCO, Texas — DaRon Bland is getting a pleasant surprise this spring from the NFL, thanks largely to his outstanding performance on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. The 24-year-old finds himself rewarded under the league’s Performance-Based Pay distribution model this offseason — a sum he’ll surely enjoy. Bland, who set an NFL record for most pick-sixes in a single season, led the league in interceptions and logged a career-best 15 starts in his second year as a pro, has earned an additional $759,756 in salary for his efforts. That puts him in the top-20 of performance-based earnings. The 24-year-old is the latest remarkable defensive back talent to be groomed in Dallas but, unlike Trevon Diggs before him, Bland is a former fifth-round pick out of Fresno State, and that makes his ascension (and a rapid one) to the upper echelon of cornerbacks that much more jaw-dropping. To date, he’s already delivered 14 career interceptions, five defensive touchdowns (all pick-sixes), 22 pass break ups and 124 combined tackles in only 23 career starts — numbers good enough to help him land honors as both a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro. As for the system that is sending nearly $800,000 to Bland this April, it’s one established by the NFL and NFLPA as a part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement as a fund that is used to supplement player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time versus their actual salary. Those who garner the most playing time but who also have a lower salary are precisely who the fund is designed to benefit, as Bland can now readily attest. It goes without saying that Bland earned his performance payout, and he and the Cowboys would absolutely love to see him duplicate his efforts in 2024.

The Chiefs’ future is very much in doubt after Jackson County, Missouri, voters overwhelmingly rejected a sales tax extension that would have renovated Arrowhead Stadium. Before Tuesday’s vote, Chiefs president Mark Donovan had threatened the team could leave if the measure didn’t pass. Where would they go if they did move? Dallas mayor Eric Johnson, who repeatedly has pitched his city as a candidate for an NFL expansion team, posted an invitation to the Chiefs on social media. “Welcome home, Dallas Texans!” Johnson wrote, adding a smiley face emoji and a hashtag suggesting the team could play in the Cotton Bowl in South Dallas’ Fair Park. “Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win,” Johnson said in a Wednesday to the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, referencing last year’s Sports Business Journal best sports cities ranking. “As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team — especially a franchise [and an owner] with deep roots here.”

