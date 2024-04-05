Chuma Edoga signing should not affect Cowboys’ draft strategy

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have a lot of holes to fill on their 2024 roster, and with the the departures of Tyron Smith (Jets) and Tyler Biadasz (Commanders), the offensive line has quickly jumped to the top of the list in terms of priority. Many mock drafts for the Cowboys include choosing an OL player as their 24th overall pick, and it is not at all outlandish to think that the Cowboys could opt to draft more than just one.

This year would be as good as any to draft multiple offensive line pieces as the 2024 draft class is stacked with talent at the position. It is clear that the Cowboys also recognize this opportunity as they held formal interviews with 12 OL players at the 2024 combine, along with 10 additional informal interviews. They have also already scheduled at least six 30 visits with offensive linemen:

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon St

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt

On Wednesday, the Cowboys decided to bring back Chuma Edoga on a one-year contract for the 2024 season. The decision adds depth help on the offensive line. Having offensive line depth is very important and necessary to get a team through an entire 17-game season and beyond. Edoga adds backup flexibility with the ability to be a swing tackle and sometime guard. Just last year he stepped in for Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith for six games while they were injured, and according to PFF, Edoga played 420 snaps with three penalties and three sacks allowed.

While Edoga played his role as a serviceable backup for the most part in 2023 (minus a bad day at the office against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16), returning this season does not alleviate the need to address the OL in the draft, not one bit. The Cowboys need reliable starting-caliber players, and through his five seasons in the NFL, the most snaps Edoga has ever played in a season was 421 his rookie year, with that number steadily declining every season up until last year. That just isn’t going to cut it. It isn’t enough to fill the massive void left behind by the departure of five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith.

Re-signing Edoga isn’t a big-splash signing and it definitely isn’t going to convince fans to dust off their Cowboys gear and get excited about the 2024 season, but it does have its benefits in regards to the draft. Having players like Brock Hoffman and Chuma Edoga at least provides the Cowboys a full offensive line that they could put on the field right now: Edoga (LT), Smith (LG), Hoffman (C), Martin (RG), and Steele (RT). This should give the Cowboys the freedom to focus on drafting who they think is the best offensive line player or players available to them regardless if they are inside or outside linemen. So does bringing back Edoga change up the draft strategy for the Dallas Cowboys? In short, not really. If anything, it allows them to address their offensive line needs in the draft more comfortably and confidently.