3 Dallas Cowboys 2024 bets worth taking an early flyer on

The regular season is still months away, but it's never too early to take a look at some bets for the upcoming year. Today, we break down three Dallas Cowboys bets worth taking a flyer on for the upcoming season.

1) Dallas Cowboys OVER 10.5 regular season wins (+100)

While the Cowboys haven’t had the most inspiring offseason by any means, they still are a good football team in a rather weak conference. As a whole, the NFC has only one team, the San Francisco 49ers, that you could say is without a doubt better than Dallas. Yes, teams like the Eagles, Lions, Packers, and Rams may have surpassed the Cowboys with some offseason moves, but none are for certain a better team at this moment.

With that being said, there’s a good reason to believe the Cowboys will be capable of winning more than 10 games for the third consecutive season. Dallas gets some luck this year and will face the NFC South, arguably the worst division in the conference. Dallas should be able to go at least 3-1 against their opponents from the South and easily could sweep the division.

Let’s say they go 3-1, then you start to look at the divisional matchups. Dallas has dominated New York and Washington in the past five to six years and should be able to take at least three of the four games between the two teams. If they do that and split with Philadelphia, they’d have seven wins and three losses.

While Dallas’ matchup against the AFC North isn’t as easy as their NFC draw, the Cowboys will likely be favored to win every matchup except their game against Baltimore. Dallas’ final three opponents, arguably the toughest games on their schedule, are the 49ers, Lions, and Texans. Even if the Cowboys go 1-2 against these teams, they should be able to stack up enough wins against their other opponents to hit the over on their win total.

The Cowboys are still a good football team with plenty of star power. During the McCarthy era, Dallas has shown they don’t often lose to bad teams. The Cowboys should be able to take care of business in their easier matchups and get 11-to-12 wins and hit the over.

2) Micah Parsons to win Defensive Player of The Year (+550)

This one is a no-brainer. Micah Parsons has finished second and third in DPOY voting each of the past two seasons and is on a fast track to soon take home the award. Parsons is arguably the NFL’s best defensive player, and this is too good of a price to pass up.

With Mike Zimmer in the fold, Parsons may become even more dominant than he was under Dan Quinn. Zimmer may find ways to keep Parsons more fresh down the stretch, leading to three to four more sacks and more big-time plays towards the end of the season.

Parsons will win a DPOY award in one of the next two or three seasons and there’s a good chance it happens in 2024.

3) CeeDee Lamb to record 1,750+ receiving yards in the regular season (+400)

This is another one where the number is too good to not take a flyer. CeeDee Lamb finished last season with 1,749 receiving yards, just one single yard shy of the 1,750 mark. Lamb did this despite starting the season slowly, recording just 27 receptions for 358 yards, an average of 71 Y/G, over Dallas’ first five games.

Over their final 12 regular-season games, Lamb averaged 116 Y/G and went over 100 yards in a game seven times. During a four-game stretch from Week 6 through Week 10, Lamb recorded 41 catches for 617 yards and an out-of-this-world average of 154 Y/G.

The Cowboys clearly worked out whatever kinks caused Lamb and the offense’s slow start, and they are going to have another big year in 2024. The 24-year-old wideout has a chance to prove he’s the league’s best receiver, and hitting the 1,750 yard-mark seems very achievable.