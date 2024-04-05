Cowboys news: Discussion of extensions for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have expressed interest in extending three star players that may all reset the market.

Between the three big contracts the Cowboys have on deck, how would you rank them in terms of importance? Machota: Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, then CeeDee Lamb. Prescott is the team’s leader and plays the most important position. There just aren’t enough franchise quarterbacks available in the NFL. His deal is also going to take up the most salary cap space. Parsons is an absolute game-changer on defense. You could argue that drafting him is the biggest reason Dallas has put together three consecutive 12-win regular seasons. Lamb has become one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers and deserves to be paid like one. However, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to make someone one of the highest-paid wide receivers and not know who will be getting him the ball. And that’s another reason getting Prescott’s deal done is atop this list. To maximize Lamb’s value, the Cowboys need to have a quality starting quarterback. Yousuf: When one of the players in the group is a franchise quarterback, that will always be at the top of the list in importance. Prescott gives the Cowboys a sense of security. He has a strong presence as a leader in the locker room and is a top-10 regular-season quarterback on the field. Whether you’re a front office or a fan base, Prescott is the type of player you can talk yourself into as the guy, despite all of the postseason shortcomings over the past decade or so. The Lamb and Parsons situations are a bit more nuanced. Both are among the very best at their positions — elite talents the Cowboys drafted in the first round. However, as mentioned, Lamb plays a position more dependent on his surroundings, particularly the quarterback. He has a good rapport with Prescott, but if there’s an issue with Prescott, it trickles down to Lamb, too. Lamb’s talent is indisputable, but his chemistry with a non-Prescott quarterback is a mystery. In a league where the quarterback position is the most important, pressuring the quarterback is highly important, too. Few do it better than Parsons. The main reason an extension for him falls to third for me is simply because of the time the Cowboys have, as Parsons still has two years left on his rookie deal.

In a new mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys opt for a pass catching weapon in Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU.

Offensive line looms as the biggest need for Dallas in the draft with Tyron Smith (Jets) and Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) leaving. But for Eric Edholm of NFL.com, in his latest mock draft, the Cowboys don’t get Dak better protection, they get him a Michael Gallup replacement in LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. “The Cowboys don’t have a ton of extra picks laying around, but I could see them being aggressive with Thomas surprisingly still on the board at this juncture,” Eholm writes. “Dallas really needs to add pass-catching threats and might have to trade up to ensure landing one like this LSU product. He’s an explosive talent who can help shield CeeDee Lamb from seeing so many tricked-up coverages.” Thomas Jr. could easily be seen as Gallup’s replacement. The six-year veteran had a career-low 418 recieving yards and just two touchdowns from his 34 receptions and the franchise has decided to cut ties. That leaves yet another hole on offense, and one that Thomas Jr. could fill. It is feasible that Thomas Jr. in his first in Mike McCarthy’s offense, could put up Gallup’s numbers, all the while being significantly cheaper. Last season for LSU, Thomas Jr. hauled in 68 receptions for 1,177 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns as he developed quite the connection with Jayden Daniels.

OT La’el Collins’ return to the Cowboys on the practice squad didn’t last very long as Bills sign him to a one-year deal.

Per multiple reports, the Bills are signing former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins to a one-year deal. Buffalo now adds to an offensive line that, despite losing center Mitch Morse in free agency, was one of the healthiest units in the league this past season. “Source: It’s a one-year deal worth up to $6.25M for La’el Collins and the Bills,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted. ”Collins had at least one more suitor, but chose Buffalo with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.” Should he earn a starting role, Collins could protect Josh Allen’s right side with Dion Dawkins still commanding the blind side at left tackle after signing a three-year, $60.6 million extension last month. The Bills also have offensive tackle Spencer Brown, but Collins, who has started 86 of 89 career games, has tons of experience.

