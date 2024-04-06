If the Cowboys want to go into a true rebuild for 2024, here are 3 trades they could consider

This offseason for the Dallas Cowboys has been noted for its inactivity. Even more so than previous offseasons where the Cowboys avoided the first wave of free agency but generally brought on some outside free agents as time went on. This year has been especially quiet.

On top of that, the Cowboys need to get contract extensions done with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to avoid having them enter a free agent year. So far, there has been no real activity there, either. All of this has some fans and media pondering if the Cowboys are entering a soft rebuild, a rebuild on-the-fly if you will.

But what if the Cowboys were contemplating a serious rebuild. One where the core of the team is no longer deemed sufficient and the time to start over is now. We’re not suggesting that’s where the Cowboys are at currently, but if they were really doing a full rebuild, they would start trading some of their significant pieces for new draft picks to use on rookies with smaller contracts.

Instead of doling out mega-contracts to players about to enter free agency, or keeping star players near the end of their career that still have trade value, they would blow it all up. If they did something like that, which we don’t believe they are doing, then hypothetical trades like the ones below might happen around the draft.

Trade CeeDee Lamb to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cowboys receive 1.20, 3.84 -- Steelers receive WR CeeDee Lamb

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft is at the wide receiver position after trading away Diontae Johnson this offseason. They will be looking to add another weapon to their aerial attack for whoever ends up taking the starting snaps for them this year as their starting quarterback, either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

With the 20th overall pick in the first round, the odds are good one of the top receivers will still be on the board for them when they're on the clock. They could select a rookie to pair with George Pickens, or they could trade that pick and one of their two third-round picks (3.84, 3.98) to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for their All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb.

This would be another blockbuster trade much like the Philadelphia Eagles trad with the Tennessee Titans for WR A.J. Brown a few years ago. The Eagles also gave up a first- and third-round picks and gave Brown the contract extension he was seeking. It's a hefty price to pay, but one Pittsburgh is equipped to handle if they so choose.

The Cowboys would then have two more draft picks in the Top 100, which would help them with their rebuild if that is indeed what they have planned.

Trade Dak Prescott or Trey Lance to the Denver Broncos

Option #1: Cowboys receive 1.12, 2025 2nd-rounder -- Broncos receives QB Dak Prescott

Option #2: Cowboys receive 5.136, 5.145 -- Broncos receives QB Trey Lance

It's looking as if the Denver Broncos could find themselves in no man's land if they want one of the top QBs in the 2024 draft class. It's unlikely any of them will slide to No. 12 and without a second-round pick this year, they'd have to include a future first-rounder or two to trade up. The price could be too steep, leaving them to look elsewhere for a QB1 solution.

The Dallas Cowboys just so happen to have two QBs they could be interested in, Dak Prescott (if he drops is no trade clause) and Trey Lance. Each QB currently has one year remaining on their current contracts and the Broncos have the salary-cap space to sign them long-term if they so choose. Could they be interested in one or the other?

Dak Prescott, of course, would be the prized bull, but also the more costly. It would likely take Denver's first-round pick this year (No. 12) and probably a 2025 second-rounder to facilitate such a trade. Then they'd have to agree upon a contract extension. All of that is doable, however, buyers remorse from the Russell Wilson debacle makes it highly unlikely.

A possible one-year rental on Trey Lance could be more appealing though. Denver has three fifth-round draft picks (136, 145, 147) this year. Trading two of these to the Cowboys could get the deal done. Dallas could then use both of them to trade back into the fourth-round, where they currently don't have a pick after acquiring trade Lance to begin with.

If the Broncos don't like what they see from Trey Lance in 2024, they could recoup what they gave up in the trade with a 2025 compensatory pick. This could actually be a win-win trade for both organizations. That of course remains to be seen.

Trade Zack Martin to the Houston Texans

Cowboys receive 3.86, WR John Metchie III -- Texans receive RG Zack Martin

The Houston Texans recent trade for All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs is just another example of their aggressiveness to build and upgrade their roster around their second-year QB C.J. Stroud. This aggressive nature should extend to upgrading arguably their biggest weakness right now, their offensive line.

Last season the Texans offensive line was decimated by injuries, and while they have the bodies currently on the roster to create a starting unit heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, they are largely young and unproven. Other than left tackle Laremy Tunsil, they can still stand to find a significant upgrade at every other position on the line.

Trading away Zack Martin would further deplete the Dallas Cowboys offensive line after the departures of both Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz via free agency this offseason, but it would further help the rebuild process. The 33-year-old - turns 34 November 20 - is entering the final year of his contract and probably doesn't fit in the rebuild plans.

The Cowboys could just let him walk in free agency next year, if he doesn't retire, for a future compensatory pick or they could be preemptive by trading him now. The Texans make a close to ideal trade partner who would allow Zack Martin to continue his career with a potential Super Bowl contender, while also giving Dallas some immediate tools to rebuild.

Sending Dallas their third-round pick (86th overall) for the nine-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer would significantly upgrade their entire offensive line, whether short-term or signing him to an extension. Tossing in John Metchie, a player now buried on their depth chart, to help facilitate this trade is also easy enough to absorb after the Stefon Diggs trade.

With the extra third-round pick and John Metchie, the Cowboys add extra draft capital to help in the rebuild and acquire a young, talented WR with two years remaining on his rookie deal. It would be tough to part ways with Zack Martin, but his age and contract situation likely means his days in Dallas are numbered anyways.