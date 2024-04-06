If you ain’t first, you’re last. Ricky Bobby told us this many moons ago and since then it has served as the disposition for people all across the world of sports. Obviously there is some solace to take in finishing in places like second and third, but the ultimate goal is clearly to win and earn first place.

Perhaps this is the mentality that Jerry Jones is sharing these days. We are not talking about the state of the team that he owns, the Dallas Cowboys, but more specifically the portfolio of his that they are a part of.

Recently the folks at Forbes released their list of the most valuable people on earth in 2024 and it is quite interesting to take a look at. What is particularly interesting to play with is the filter that allows you to sort through the line of work that each person amassed their wealth in. Looking at the world of sports will quickly lead you to Jerry Jones and as you can see he is in fact, not first.

Stan Kroenke has Jerry beat out here but to be quite honest the list is a bit weird in terms of how they are defining sports. As an example, Steve Cohen (New York Mets) is not listed under this category so the way that Forbes has chosen to sort people could be a bit wonky. Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers) and David Tepper (Carolina Panthers) are also both absent from the sports section. Nevertheless we know that Stan Kroenke inhabits the NFL space that Jerry Jones does and that he has him properly beat out.

There is no question that the Cowboys have an incredibly high level of worth as a franchise and that Jerry does as a result of them and his other businesses. This offseason the financial elements of the team have been under as intense of a microscope as ever.

But business remains relatively solid for Jerry Jones.