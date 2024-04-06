Cowboys news: Dallas veterans who are in danger of losing playing time in 2024

Next month’s draft could determine the future for a lot of players in Dallas.

The NFL Draft is always an exciting time for fans as it’s easy to get your hopes up with fresh faces joining the team. However, it can be stressful for current players as it means they’re welcoming in direct competition for starting gigs and sometimes, even spots on the 53-man roster. Below are seven Dallas Cowboys players that stand to lose the most in the 2024 draft depending on which picks the front office makes. 1. LB Damone Clark The Cowboys seem interested in adding a linebacker in Day 2 of the draft, as they’re hosting several of the top linebackers in the class including Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), Payton Wilson (N.C. State), and Junior Colson (Michigan) on Top 30 visits. As of right now, Clark is a projected starter alongside Eric Kendricks, the lone outside free agency addition the Cowboys have made so far. With DeMarvion Overshown coming back from injury, a Round 2 linebacker could put Clark’s starting gig in serious jeopardy ahead of 2024.

With Tony Pollard gone, the running back position is high on the Cowboys draft board.

It’s been bantered over for months now, the Dallas Cowboys proclaiming they’d be “all in” this offseason following the embarrassing playoff exit in January at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, but the reality is that regardless of how its defined, the organization has its work cut out for them in the 2024 NFL Draft. That is particularly true at the running back position, seeing as Tony Pollard departed to join the Tennessee Titans in free agency, only one season after the Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott. With the RBs room draped in question marks, what are the odds the front office in Dallas selects one in late April — given the level of talent that will be made available? The brand-new series “High Low” dives into it, with each edition to follow focusing on a different position group leading up to draft week.

Speaking of drafting a running back, ESPN has the best fit for one in the draft.

RB Jonathon Brooks to the Cowboys Height: 6-foot | Weight: 216 College: Texas Where Dallas could get him: Pick No. 56 With Tony Pollard gone in free agency, the Cowboys don’t have a top running back on their roster. They could address the position with Brooks, who is likely to figure into the Day 2 mix after tearing the ACL in his right knee in November. With a pro-ready frame, Brooks is a smooth and sudden runner who has the second-level elusiveness to shake defenders and the ability to shift gears in space. Brooks evaded 30 tackles last season at Texas, and with 25 receptions, he has the dual-threat upside to be used more as a receiver at the next level. In Dallas, Brooks could be paired with a downhill hammer to give coach Mike McCarthy a versatile backfield.

The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, but with nothing concrete after them, wide receiver should be paid attention to.