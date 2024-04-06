NFC East news: Giants pass rusher duo, Philadelphia signs OT Mailata to extension

How Brian Burns fits with Kayvon Thibodeaux in Shane Bowen’s defense - Matt Citak, Giants.com
The Giants added a star pass rusher via free agency.
The Giants’ defense has undergone significant changes this offseason, starting with the hiring of Shane Bowen to lead the unit.
The former Titans defensive coordinator will now rely more on the front four to produce pressure on the quarterback as opposed to blitzing at a high rate. In Tennessee last year, Bowen’s defense had a blitz rate of 20.4 percent, which ranked 24th in the league (compared to the Giants’ 46.2 percent blitz rate, the second-highest in the NFL).
Based on the new system, the defense will lean heavily on its edge defenders to get after the quarterback. This is why it should not come as a surprise that the Giants’ biggest splash of the offseason came in the acquisition of outside linebacker Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
“Productive player, young player,” coach Brian Daboll said about Burns at the NFL Annual Meeting. “I’m happy that Joe (Schoen) ended up getting that deal done. I know Shane is as well and Charlie (Bullen), our new outside linebacker coach. I had a chance to meet Burns when he came up and signed, and he’s a good man. It will be good to get him in and get him working and introduced to our program and our values and things that we believe in. I credit really Joe. Joe did an outstanding job.”
Burns will now play opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux, who enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him reach double-digit sacks in his second season. They will combine to create a formidable pass-rushing duo on the edge, something the former Carolina Panther is very much looking forward to.
“As far as us being similar, I would say our body types are somewhat similar,” Burns said about Thibodeaux. “Other than that, he can burn the edge, but I do know that he’s a little more prone to get into that long-arm, that power a little bit more. I definitely think we could complement each other more in practice, because I feel like he could teach me some things, I could teach him some things, and we could really bounce ideas off of each other. That’s really how pass rushers come up with a lot of their moves and their plans for that week. I think that will be the main thing is the IQ.”
Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension - Kevin Patra, NFL.com
Philadelphia signs their second starting offensive lineman this offseason to an extension.
The Philadelphia Eagles have locked down left tackle Jordan Mailata long-term.
Philly agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with the starting left tackle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per a source informed of the pact.
The team confirmed Mailata’s contract shortly after. ESPN first reported the news.
The extension keeps Mailata under contract in Philadelphia through 2028. The deal marks the second long-term extension for the former seventh-round pick, who inked a four-year extension in 2021.
Mailata is a glowing success story of the International Player Pathway program. The Australian grew up playing rugby before transitioning into professional football. The Eagles used a seventh-round pick on the raw talent with upside, a move that paid off big time.
While dealing with a back injury his first two seasons, Mailata didn’t play a game until 2020, when he started 10 tilts. The Aussie was named the full-time starter in 2021, starting 47 tilts over the past three campaigns and becoming one of the more stout tackles in the league.
Philly faces adjustments to the offensive line this season after center Jason Kelce’s retirement, but Mailata’s extension ensures the left tackle spot is shored up for years.
The three-year extension, averaging $22 million per season, sits fourth among left tackles, behind only Laremy Tunsil, Andrew Thomas and Trent Williams.
The move ensures Mailata will be in Philly long-term and likely frees up cap space in the short term for the club, spreading out the hit to allow general manager Howie Roseman more maneuverability moving forward.
Marcus Mariota will make history with the Commanders in 2024 - Bryan Manning, USA Today
A new number for Washington’s QB1 will be an NFL first.
New Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota will make history in 2024. After signing over 20 outside free agents, the Commanders announced jersey numbers for their new players this week.
The veteran quarterback will wear No. 0 next season, making Mariota the first quarterback in NFL history to wear that number.
The NFL relaxed its rules regarding jersey numbers in 2021 and brought back No. 0 in 2023. There were 22 players who wore the number throughout the league last season, but no quarterbacks. That changes with Mariota, who has always worn No. 8 in his NFL career, excluding one season in Atlanta, but that number belongs to running back Brian Robinson Jr. in Washington.
Mariota signed with Washington last month after spending the 2023 season in Philadelphia as Jalen Hurts’ backup. In 2022, He played for the Falcons, starting 13 games. Prior to his time in Atlanta, Mariota played two years for the Raiders after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Titans, who drafted him No. 2 overall back in 2015.
Mariota will enter his 10th NFL season in 2024. He has played in 90 career games, making 74 starts and completing 62.7% of his passes for over 15,000 yards, with 93 touchdown passes and 55 interceptions. Mariota has also rushed for 2,064 yards and 17 touchdowns.
