NFC East news: Giants pass rusher duo, Philadelphia signs OT Mailata to extension

The Giants added a star pass rusher via free agency.

The Giants’ defense has undergone significant changes this offseason, starting with the hiring of Shane Bowen to lead the unit.

The former Titans defensive coordinator will now rely more on the front four to produce pressure on the quarterback as opposed to blitzing at a high rate. In Tennessee last year, Bowen’s defense had a blitz rate of 20.4 percent, which ranked 24th in the league (compared to the Giants’ 46.2 percent blitz rate, the second-highest in the NFL).

Based on the new system, the defense will lean heavily on its edge defenders to get after the quarterback. This is why it should not come as a surprise that the Giants’ biggest splash of the offseason came in the acquisition of outside linebacker Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

“Productive player, young player,” coach Brian Daboll said about Burns at the NFL Annual Meeting. “I’m happy that Joe (Schoen) ended up getting that deal done. I know Shane is as well and Charlie (Bullen), our new outside linebacker coach. I had a chance to meet Burns when he came up and signed, and he’s a good man. It will be good to get him in and get him working and introduced to our program and our values and things that we believe in. I credit really Joe. Joe did an outstanding job.”

Burns will now play opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux, who enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him reach double-digit sacks in his second season. They will combine to create a formidable pass-rushing duo on the edge, something the former Carolina Panther is very much looking forward to.

“As far as us being similar, I would say our body types are somewhat similar,” Burns said about Thibodeaux. “Other than that, he can burn the edge, but I do know that he’s a little more prone to get into that long-arm, that power a little bit more. I definitely think we could complement each other more in practice, because I feel like he could teach me some things, I could teach him some things, and we could really bounce ideas off of each other. That’s really how pass rushers come up with a lot of their moves and their plans for that week. I think that will be the main thing is the IQ.”