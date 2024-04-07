Cowboys mailbag: Questions on Jackson Powers-Johnson, player pressure and the left guard position

Every week, we take questions on X (Twitter) and Facebook about Dallas Cowboys players and other issues surrounding the team. So let’s get right into it.

“What’s the deal Jackson Powers-Johnson? Why is he dropping?”

(@erw12341 via Twitter)

Mike: There are rumors of a medical issue that have been floating around. But watching the tape there is something no one is talking about that could be another reason Powers is falling, and that is due to his snap accuracy. Playing on the offensive line everyone talks about the blocking skills, but something overlooked with the center position is how well do these guys snap the ball. For Powers, he can be inconsistent. There are quite a few missed snaps and one near the goal line where Bo Nix is scrambling frantically to get the ball back. This could be something scouts have keyed in on.

Best guess why Powers is having these issues is due to the fact he hasn’t played that much at center in college. He was a backup and rotational player for the best part of his career and last season was really the one year he played as a starter. It’s not to remove what Powers has already done and what he’s good at, it’s just a reason he could be tumbling.

Brandon: It’s coming out that the media might be higher on Jackson Powers-Johnson than NFL teams. Matt Miller from ESPN talked about this in a recent article:

In talking to scouts over the past two weeks, it sounds like teams are not as high on Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson as the media consensus. JPJ had a strong early performance at the Senior Bowl before leaving the second practice with a hamstring injury. It was that early impression that saw him rise up draft boards. He followed that up with a good showing in position drills at the combine but didn’t participate in most of the other drills — he did only the bench press and vertical/broad jumps — before shutting it down. The feedback I’ve received from teams is that while he might go in the first round, it’s unlikely that he would be selected in the top 25 picks based on where teams are ranking him.

On various podcasts with the Cowboys, Bryan Broaddus has mentioned there could be concerns about a lingering injury, but nothing has come out officially since the NFL combine. Dallas is bringing in JPJ for a top-30 visit, so there’s interest from their side to the point where I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s drafted by the Cowboys in the first round.

“How much pressure immediately goes on a player when they are drafted or signed by Dallas? In your opinion, where would you rank Dallas among NFL markets when it comes it scrutiny by fans and media?”

(@MrEd315 via Twitter)

Mike: These prospects get all the pressure coming to Dallas. Being the richest franchise in the NFL and the world, as well as the immense history and tradition in Dallas, these players get an immediate target on their back. That target is even bigger if you’re the quarterback at Dallas. As far as scrutiny from the media, we all know the names, we all know the characters and voices that use the Cowboys brand to elevate their own careers. These people know how to use the team name and use it as a cheat code to get views.

Brandon: Living in the Northeast, the Yankees are probably the only other American sports team that gets as much scrutiny from the national media and fanbase. There will always be pressure on any player drafted by the Cowboys, whether in the first round or undrafted.

Dalton Schultz came out this offseason and compared the atmosphere in Dallas to a “zoo,” but not many players have come out since to describe it that way. The spotlight will always be brightest on the Cowboys being the most valued sports team in the world, but that also means the noise will be louder.

Just look at Deuce Vaughn. When he was drafted and played in the preseason, everyone loved him. Then, when he couldn’t get on the field, everyone wanted to cut him. Things can change on a dime in Dallas.

“What’s your thoughts on who plays left guard this year?”

(Brett Davis via Facebook)

Mike: For myself, Tyler Smith needs to stay at guard. Yes, left tackle is more important. Yes, Smith played tackle very well when given the opportunity in his rookie year. But last season the left tackle position was open numerous times and the coaches left Smith to play guard. They had plenty of opportunity to push him out there but held firm. If Smith was the tackle of the future then why not put him to left tackle last season and let him grow?

The fact is the tackle position in the draft this year is extremely talented and very deep. That means by pick 24 they could pounce or they could wait to the second round and still get a viable starting tackle.

Smith was great at guard last year allowing only one sack and 17 pressures (fifth-fewest among starting offensive linemen). As for his run blocking, Smith was maybe the best run blocker for Dallas last year and looked very confident. That’s insane production on the inside you don’t want to mess with on a year with so much change on the offensive line. The line needs some level of consistency and cohesion.

Brandon: I would say there’s an 80 percent chance Tyler Smith is the starting left guard for Week 1. At the owner’s meetings in Florida, Stephen Jones compared Smith to Larry Allen. The front office doesn’t compare him to a Hall of Fame player unless they feel he’ll be that player at guard.

The NFL draft opens up a great opportunity for Dallas to take a first-round offensive tackle at Pick No. 24, which could be a plug-and-play tackle. If the Cowboys lost out on their left tackle in the first, that would mean Smith moves over, and T.J. Bass could get the first crack at being the left guard over a rookie.

Poll What position should Tyler Smith player this season? Left Guard

Left Tackle vote view results 80% Left Guard (340 votes)

20% Left Tackle (85 votes) 425 votes total Vote Now

Be sure to check Blogging The Boys as well as @kenfigkowboy and @brandoniswrite on X and also Facebook for the weekly post, asking for your questions to include in the weekly mailbag. Many thanks to everyone who send in your questions and votes.