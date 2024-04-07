This week the Dallas Cowboys brought back offensive lineman Chuma Edoga which fortified their depth in the trenches (it should not have changed their draft strategy by the way). Shortly before that news broke it was reported that the Houston Texans were trading for wide receiver Stefon Diggs which was obviously a blockbuster-type move. Many Cowboys fans quickly pointed out that Dallas hosts Houston in 2024 which means we should finally get to see Trevon Diggs cover his brother in an NFL game. Trevon was obviously hurt this past season when the Cowboys visited the Buffalo Bills which would have actually been the first chance.

Stefon landing in the state of Texas hardly puts him on the same team as his brother, but we know that the duo really wants to play together. Consider that last year Trevon petitioned during an interview with us for Cowboys Nation to tweet about getting his brother to Dallas.

At the time Stefon seemed pretty un-gettable given the contract extension he had recently signed with the Buffalo Bills. Still though, it was notable that Trevon would go out on such a limb like that.

Obviously this quote made the rounds and shortly after Stefon himself was asked about it. He shared that it was a dream to play with his brother.

That was last year. An entire season happened between then and now, one that was lost for Trevon and frustrating for Stefon. Throughout the low points of the year Trevon could be found tweeting things about his brother needing to separate from the Buffalo Bills.

As noted, that officially happened which brings us back to where we are today. But where we are today is also a world where Stefon has a re-worked deal with his new team in the Houston Texans.

This new deal allows him to be a free agent in 2025.

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs’ contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The move adds four void years to Diggs’ deal, while moving money originally guaranteed for 2025 into 2024, effectively giving Diggs a one-year, $22.52 million contract, per Rapoport. Diggs will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, meaning his first season with the Texans could also be his last. Diggs could, of course, re-sign with Houston in 2025, but he won’t be tied to an extension he originally signed in Buffalo.

This is an interesting move from the Texans to say the least, but what matters is that Stefon will be on the open market next year for the first time in his career (and obviously for the first time in Trevon’s). For the first time he will have an opportunity to link up with his brother and if the two are ever going to play together then given the extension Trevon signed himself with the Cowboys last year, the most logical place is Dallas.

Stefon Diggs will be 31 years old next year which will obviously make betting on him a bit difficult, but if he is coming off of a promising season with the Texans then it will all be relative. By that point in time CeeDee Lamb’s (hopefully) inevitable extension will officially be on the books and the Cowboys could be looking for a new wingman for him. Given the money that Lamb will likely command, it is hard to believe it will be somebody on a large contract.

But the stars seem to be aligning for Trevon and Stefon to be able to play together in the NFL. At the very least next year will be present the first real and legitimate opportunity.