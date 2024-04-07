Cowboys draft 2024: RB Rasheen Ali scouting report

Reports surfaced last week that the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott were mutually interested in a reunion. Who knows what those reports will amount to? What we do know is the Cowboys are definitely searching for running backs this offseason. The Cowboys have already met with a few running backs before the NFL draft this month, including the subject of today’s scouting report.

Rasheen Ali

RB- Marshall Thundering Herd

RS Junior

5’11”- 206 lbs.

At 5’11, 206 lbs., Rasheen Ali is a bit undersized and will need to improve protecting the quarterback if he hopes to contribute on third downs to begin his NFL career. Coming out of the backfield, he has good hands to be a reliable option in space in the screen game. Ali would benefit most from a zone scheme where he can use his vision to see blocks develop and cut through open lanes. Ali’s sudden change of direction on zone runs to pick the correct hole could fit with the right scheme.

Ali has good speed. If he’s got daylight, he can gear up to his top speed and take it to the house with a career-long run of 64 yards against UTSA. He can also help on special teams as a kick returner if needed. That said, he’s not exactly a track star.

While you like Ali’s speed and vision in the open field, his blocking raises some concerns. When pass blocking from a two-point stance, Ali gets engulfed by bigger rushers, absorbing the contact and driven backward. However, he is much more effective as a cut blocker flipping over defenders. Of course, the concern is whiffing on a defender and creating a clear path to the quarterback.

Regarding his elusiveness, he struggles to break tackles once in the defense’s grasp, with one man able to bring him down. His leg drive through contact can be inconsistent. At times, you’re impressed with his ability to muscle through the defense at the goal line. Others, you wonder if he couldn’t fight for a few extra yards. Also, he has struggled to maintain possession of the football, with ten fumbles over 34 career games at Marshall.

If selected by the Cowboys, Ali will compete with the runners at the bottom of the depth chart and likely fight for a roster spot with second-year runner Deuce Vaughn. Ali will most likely be a training camp favorite, showcasing his speed for the fans in Oxnard before getting some looks during the preseason. Ali is slated as a day-three pick that could be a steal late in the draft. The Cowboys only have a few draft picks (seven), and adding Ali could be the low-risk start to remedy their hole at running back.