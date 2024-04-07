Cowboys news: The best in-state draft prospects for Dallas

While the Cowboys will cast a wide net in their research of prospects for this year’s draft, they got some great choices deep in the heart of Texas.

Texas DT, Byron Murphy II You can hear the groans already from Cowboys fans who hate the idea of drafting a defensive tackle in the first round in back-to-back drafts. However, if Dallas goes that route by picking former Longhorn, Byron Murphy II, it could be a worthwhile pick for the long-term success of the defense. Murphy is one of the top two defensive tackles in this draft class, and he is a top-30 visit for the Cowboys. It is rare to get a chance on that high of a prospect all the way down to 24th overall. It seemed impossible just a few months ago when Murphy dominated the NFL Scouting Combine that he would get even close to the Cowboys pick, but it seems likely now. Murphy is an elite athlete; running a 4.87 40-yard dash at 300 lbs puts him in rare company. When you combine his speed and quickness with nearly 30 bench press reps of 225 lbs, you’ve got yourself a rare talent on the inside of the defensive line. He is an All-American, First-team All-Big 12 player, coming off an 8.5 tackles for-loss season with the Longhorns. If Dallas gets an improved Mazi Smith in his sophomore season with a talent like Murphy complementing veteran Osa Odighizuwa, they might have a true force on the interior. Texas Tech SAF, Tyler Owens If the name Tyler Owens rings a bell, it is likely because you’re a Red Raiders fan. The other explanation could be you remember his viral comments at the NFL Scouting Combine where he said he did not believe in outer space. While Owens gained national media attention for his comments, it is his other-worldly athleticism that should be the bigger story. A hamstring tweak ended his combine performance early, but Owens was on his way to a historic performance. Leaping 41″ on the vertical jump and 12′ 2″ on the broad jump is unheard of. His speed, size, and physicality will give him a chance to be something special in the NFL, even if his college tape shows a work in progress. Owens is raw when it comes to the football side of things. After all, in five years of college football, he only has 54 total tackles and 39 games played. With aging safeties in Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson making up the secondary, a late-round flyer on an athletic freak like Owens could be a perfect match for the Cowboys. There seems to be interest from Dallas as well, as he was a participant in the Dallas Day workout. This pick would be a developmental one. But that doesn’t mean his athleticism and potential would not be fun to watch.

When it boils down to it, the Cowboys must evaluate Trey Lance after acquiring him via trade.

Don’t forget, even though Lance didn’t play a down in 2023 nor suit up for a single game, the Cowboys still decided to fund his fourth year, $4.255 million roster bonus to retain his rights for one more season. That means [...] the Cowboys will have only this season to determine if the guy [...] can play at the NFL level. [...] Basically, Lance spent the 2023 season in Quarterback School with the Cowboys, his closest companion here at The Star being QB coach Scott Tolzien. [...] Drills, drills, drills before practice and especially way before official warmups began on game days. But when practices began, Lance did a lot of observing. A few times he would get some scout-team reps, primarily when the Cowboys needed a dual-threat quarterback to run the upcoming opponent’s offense. The Cowboys staff spent their time working on Lance’s techniques. Steps. Shoulder position. Arm slots. Throwing motion. Almost as if starting from scratch. “We don’t know any more on the field, from the experience in games, we don’t know any more than what we knew when we brought him on, and that is his college and his time in San Francisco,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said from the recent NFL meetings, one of the rare times anyone has even asked about Lance’s progression. “What we do know, though, is what he’s done in practice. We don’t know about his game experience, we don’t know his competitive experience, but we do know about his practice experience, and the things he’s done there, it’s been all plus.”

If the Cowboys were prepared to blow things up in preparation for the future, here are some daring maneuvers.

Trade CeeDee Lamb to the Pittsburgh Steelers Cowboys receive 1.20, 3.84 — Steelers receive WR CeeDee Lamb One of the Pittsburgh Steelers roster needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft is at the wide receiver position after trading away Diontae Johnson this offseason. They will be looking to add another weapon to their aerial attack for whoever ends up taking the starting snaps for them this year as their starting quarterback, either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. With the 20th overall pick in the first round, the odds are good one of the top receivers will still be on the board for them when they’re on the clock. They could select a rookie to pair with George Pickens, or they could trade that pick and one of their two third-round picks (3.84, 3.98) to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for their All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb. This would be another blockbuster trade much like the Philadelphia Eagles trad with the Tennessee Titans for WR A.J. Brown a few years ago. The Eagles also gave up a first- and third-round picks and gave Brown the contract extension he was seeking. It’s a hefty price to pay, but one Pittsburgh is equipped to handle if they so choose. The Cowboys would then have two more draft picks in the Top 100, which would help them with their rebuild if that is indeed what they have planned. Trade Dak Prescott or Trey Lance to the Denver Broncos Option #1: Cowboys receive 1.12, 2025 2nd-rounder — Broncos receives QB Dak Prescott Option #2: Cowboys receive 5.136, 5.145 — Broncos receives QB Trey Lance It’s looking as if the Denver Broncos could find themselves in no man’s land if they want one of the top QBs in the 2024 draft class. It’s unlikely any of them will slide to No. 12 and without a second-round pick this year, they’d have to include a future first-rounder or two to trade up. The price could be too steep, leaving them to look elsewhere for a QB1 solution. The Dallas Cowboys just so happen to have two QBs they could be interested in, Dak Prescott (if he drops is no trade clause) and Trey Lance. Each QB currently has one year remaining on their current contracts and the Broncos have the salary-cap space to sign them long-term if they so choose. Could they be interested in one or the other?

Dalvin Cook is an option that the Cowboys have reportedly looked at, and he wants everyone to know he is ready.