Cowboys draft 2024: OL Giovanni Manu scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at offensive lineman Giovanni Manu from the University of British Columbia from the Canadian Football League.

Giovanni Manu

OT

UBC Thunderbirds

Senior

6’7”

352 lbs

Arm Length- 35 1/2” (89%)

Wingspan- 83 1/2” (79%)

Here’s a fun one: The best kept secret in the NFL Draft is Tongan OT Giovanni Manu, who checks in at a freakish 6.073, 352lbs. Manu ran 4.96 at his Pro Day, which featured half the league in attendance. He also verted 33.5 inches.



Manu just concluded his first 30 visit, with… pic.twitter.com/cnVzwD35F5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

History:

Giovanni Manu played basketball at a young age and took up football in 2013 at Pitt Meadows Secondary school. His size was already formidable and by eighth grade he was 6-foot-1, 210 pounds which earned the nickname “baby Shaq”.

In 2019, he joined the University of British Columbia and began playing on the offensive line. He played both the left guard and left tackle position while at UBC, with his final year playing mostly at left tackle.

In 2023, the Thunderbirds would finish first in passing yards and second in rush yards, with Manu being one of the key driving forces that helped the team earn such success and earned All-Canadian Team honors.

University of British Columbia OL Giovanni Manu (@ItsYaBoiGio) has 7 top-30 NFL visits scheduled, including Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Coltshttps://t.co/gRXsAQgnpw#UBC #NFL pic.twitter.com/WErC8qTITT — Justin Dunk (@JDunk12) April 5, 2024

2023 Statistics:

502 Offensive snaps

212 Passing snaps

5 Pressures Allowed

2 Sacks

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

40-Yard Time- 4.96s (92%)

Vert- 33.5” (94%)

Broad- 107 (72%)

Shuttle- 4.91s (20%)

Bench- 23 (50%)

Wow! Some scouts clock 352 pound Giovanni Manu at 4.96 on his first 40 yard dash.



Theo Benedet not far behind at 5.13. pic.twitter.com/z9q3oPXzVi — JC Abbott (@TheJCAbbott) March 29, 2024

Awards:

All-Canadian Team (2023)

All-Canadian Team (2022)

Scorecard:

Overall- 62

Speed- 90

Acceleration- 57

Agility- 58

Strength- 73

Pass Blocking- 58

Run Blocking- 64

THE GOOD:

A massive man-mountain for defenders to try and navigate around

A mauling type lineman with a lot of pancakes on tape

Can get into the second level quickly and eliminate defenders with ease

Quick feet for a guy his size. Stays balanced throughout the play

Good flexibility on reach blocks

Speed is apparent when used on pulls

Very strong punch that stuns defenders

Shows good aggression and power as a run blocker

THE BAD:

Lacks awareness on stunts.

Better as a tackle than he was at guard

Hand timing is inconsistent

Punches land too high at times

Kick-slide needs refinement

Needs coaching on how to handle speed-to-power rushers effectively

Gets caught out when handling pass rushers with good counter moves. His large size goes against him when he tries to reset

Can get lost at times finding his man when used on pulls

THE FIT:

Giovanni Manu is an interesting evaluation and it’s understandable why the Cowboys want to take a closer look at him as a 30-visit player. He’s a hulking human being that clearly stands out on tape as he towers over every player on the field. His size combined with his strength, speed and quick feet makes him a very enticing prospect.

He is lacking a lot of refinement. At times his hand placement can be off-target and badly timed. Given his size, this makes technically savvy pass rushers able to counter him quickly and lead him to hold onto defenders. Speed-to-power rushers also use his size against him to manipulate his movement. He’s exclusively a left tackle with no real tape showing how he would be at right tackle. This means he’s limited as a swing tackle and more a backup left tackle. That’s unless he can quickly learn the nuances of playing on the right.

Overall, Manu is rare find for a late Day 3 option. He has a solid baseline for coaches to work with, high levels of athleticism and a huge frame to take up space. The learning curve is steep for Manu as he needs to learn a lot in terms of technique, and if he wants to become a swing tackle in the NFL, that curve is even steeper.

COMPARISON:-

Mekhi Becton, New York Jets

GRADE:

Seventh-round/priority UDFA grade

CONSENSUS RANKING:

N/A

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)