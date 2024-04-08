How drafting TE Luke Schoonmaker last year is hurting the Cowboys now

The Cowboys’ drafting tight end Luke Schoonmaker with last year’s second-round pick has always had its critics. Now, with a clear starter in Jake Ferguson and shortages at other roster positions, that draft decision seems to be doing far more harm than good for Dallas in 2024.

To be clear, this is not a slam on Schoonmaker’s potential. He may very well blossom into a star someday. But no matter what the future holds, the present sees Dallas with a third-year stud in Ferguson coming off his first Pro Bowl. If Schoonmaker is ever going to get to that level, it will probably have to be after he leaves the Cowboys for a starting opportunity elsewhere.

The frustrating part is that it’s not like Ferguson came out of nowhere. His potential was evident in 2022; 19 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns on just 22 targets. Stats aside, we saw the naturalness with which Ferguson played both in catching and running with the ball. Many believed that Dalton Schultz, the 2022 starter and an impending free agent, was more of a system product and that Ferguson would be able to fill the void. He not only achieved that goal but has already arguably upgraded the position.

That’s why many moaned when Dallas selected Schoonmaker with the 58th pick last year. Even if you liked his potential, it felt like the same old waste that we saw in the past when guys like Anthony Fasano, Martellus Bennett, and Gavin Escobar were taken as second-round picks to be Jason Witten’s backup. Even when the Cowboys were going for a more formal two-TE system, neither Fasano or Bennett could get many targets in Witten’s legendary shadow. Both proved to be strong starters once they got out of Dallas, which they’d have never done had they stayed.

Back to last year’s draft, It wasn’t like the Cowboys lacked for other good options when they were on the clock that Friday night. Two of the guys they could have had, G O’Cyrus Torrence (Bills) and G/C Juice Scruggs (Texans), were taken within the next four picks. Both rookies were starting in the playoffs last January, and got a round deeper into the postseason than the Cowboys.

Considering where Dallas is right now with the offensive line, imagine having one of those two guys in the mix. Scruggs could be your immediate answer to Tyler Biadasz’s departure at center. Either Scruggs or Torrence could be your left guard if Tyler Smith has to slide left to play tackle. Instead of hoping for what’s to come in this year’s draft, or counting on undrafted prospects like Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass, you’d have a much stronger piece in place. Even though the 2024 draft class is flush with offensive line talent, it would still give you more flexibility for other need positions.

It wasn’t hard to forecast this need, either. Tyron Smith’s age, injury history, and contract were all well-known a year ago. In fact, before his bounce-back season in 2023, the need to move on was even stronger. The Cowboys were also perfectly aware of Biadasz’ impending free agency, Zack Martin’s increasing age and mileage, and that Terence Steele was coming off a major knee injury. The need to bolster the offensive line was never in doubt.

Maybe the front office didn’t have full confidence in Ferguson at tight end, given the small sample size. That would be fair enough. But between what he’d flashed and the strong production they’d gotten out of a fairly average talent in Schultz, it would’ve been a strong bet. Instead, Dallas hedged their bet with Schoonmaker and now feels overly invested in one position while suffering at others.

Again, we don’t know what Luke Schoonmaker may become. Perhaps like Schultz in 2020, an opportunity for more playing time will arrive and we’ll be very glad to have him. But right now, at best, Schoonmaker feels like another second-round TE whose potential simply won’t be realized in a backup role. No matter what he contributes this year, it’s likely not what Dallas could have gotten from another OL asset or some other second-year talent. And right now, that feels like it’s going to burn them at some point in 2024.