Cowboys draft 2024: 7-round NFL mock draft for all teams after free agency

While there are still some NFL teams out there making moves with remaining free agents, the initial frenzy of the open signing period has mostly died down by now. That didn’t stop the Bills and Texans from agreeing to a huge Stefon Diggs trade, but most teams seem to be gearing up for the draft in earnest now.

As for the Cowboys, that’s where they do the majority of their talent acquisition anyway. So now that the biggest names on the market have found homes across the league, let’s take a look at how the draft could unfold for the Cowboys.

First Round

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Caleb Williams, QB - USC

The Bears traded away Justin Fields, thereby erasing any temptation for them to pass on the quarterback position in this draft. And unless another team makes an offer they simply can’t refuse, Chicago has no reason not to stand pat and take the best quarterback here, which is Caleb Williams.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB - LSU

Perhaps the biggest debate in this draft revolves around who the Commanders might take between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. On one hand, Maye has a more prototypical fit in the NFL, but Daniels would seem to be a more natural fit in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme. Washington could go either way, but Daniels seems to make more sense.

3. Minnesota Vikings (from NE): Drake Maye, QB - North Carolina

***MOCK TRADE***

NE gets: 2024 MIN 1st (11th overall), 2024 MIN 1st (23rd overall), 2024 MIN 4th (129th overall), 2025 MIN 3rd

MIN gets: 2024 NE 1st (3rd overall)

The Patriots may not be content to simply take whichever quarterback is left over, especially with the Vikings hounding them for a trade. Here, Minnesota moves up and lands Drake Maye, who already has a connection with his new position coach.

Josh McCown had a front-row seat to watch Drake Maye's high school exploits. He was his coach.



And now McCown finds himself in Minnesota, writes @alec_lewis.



The Vikings need a QB. And McCown's connection with Maye only adds to the speculation.https://t.co/Rly4pDpXxP pic.twitter.com/JmCIzmMCCZ — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) March 20, 2024

4. Denver Broncos (from AZ): JJ McCarthy, QB - Michigan

***MOCK TRADE***

AZ gets: 2024 DEN 1st (12th overall), 2024 DEN 3rd (76th overall), 2024 DEN 7th (207th overall), 2025 DEN 4th

DEN gets: 2024 AZ 1st (4th overall), 2025 AZ 5th

The Cardinals have made no secret about their desire to trade down and accumulate more draft capital, just as they did a year ago. This time, it’s Denver who moves up to find their new quarterback after moving on from Russell Wilson. Reports suggest that Sean Payton is enamored with J.J. McCarthy, and he’ll have to pay a price to land the Michigan star.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Ohio State

The Chargers were forced to move on from both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, making the receiver spot their top need by far. And it just so happens that the consensus top wideout in this draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., is available. This is a no-brainer.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR - Washington

The Giants are seriously doing their due diligence on quarterbacks, but with the cupboard bare at this point in the draft, they opt to stash the arsenal for their current quarterback, Daniel Jones. Rome Odunze has seen his stock rise considerably this offseason, and he should fit right into what the Giants are doing on offense.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT - Notre Dame

Tennessee has had a very busy offseason, moving heaven and earth to build a strong roster around young Will Levis. The next step? Protecting his blind side. That’s where Joe Alt comes in, as he’ll give Levis plenty of time to throw to his suddenly stacked assortment of weapons.

8. New York Jets (from ATL): Malik Nabers, WR - LSU

***MOCK TRADE***

ATL gets: 2024 NYJ 1st (10th overall), 2024 NYJ 4th (134th overall), 2024 NYJ 7th (256th overall)

NYJ gets: 2024 ATL 1st (8th overall)

The Jets find themselves in an odd place, needing to maximize whatever time they have left with Aaron Rodgers, and adding more weapons goes a long way towards that. This move up for Malik Nabers, who some think has the highest ceiling of any receiver in this draft, is an aggressive one but also a risk that makes sense for where this franchise is right now.

9. Chicago Bears: Taliese Fuaga, OT - Oregon State

Rumors persist that the Bears could go receiver at this spot, hence the Jets moving ahead of them for Malik Nabers. With no obvious receiver candidate left, though, Chicago happily “settles” for Oregon State standout Taliese Fuaga. This pick helps beef up the protection for the Bears’ latest hope for a franchise quarterback.

10. Atlanta Falcons (from NYJ): Jared Verse, EDGE - Florida State

The Falcons look to have quite a few pieces in place now that they’ve added Kirk Cousins under center, but the defense is still a work in progress. More than anything, Atlanta lacks pass rush juice, and Jared Verse could become a star in head coach Raheem Morris’ scheme.

11. New England Patriots (from MIN): Bo Nix, QB - Oregon

The Patriots didn’t take a quarterback third overall, but the trade back helps them accumulate more draft capital which, in turn, makes it easier to take a gamble on someone like Bo Nix. A rare instance of a five year college starter, Nix rounded into impressive form his last two years at Oregon. With Jacoby Brissett already in New England, Nix won’t be under any immediate pressure to perform right away.

12. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN): Brock Bowers, TE - Georgia

The tight end position has become crucial in Arizona again, as evidenced by Trey McBride leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards. They also ran multiple tight end sets on roughly a third of their offensive snaps despite being thin at the position, which is why the Cardinals would have a hard time passing on the dynamic threat that is Brock Bowers this late in the first round.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB - Alabama

The Raiders could go in any number of directions here, but their secondary is in need of some talent infusion. Terrion Arnold is arguably the most pro-ready cornerback in this class, and he’s a seamless fit into the Raiders’ defensive scheme.

14. New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu, OT - Penn State

The Saints have quickly come to experience some buyer’s remorse on Trevor Penning, the left tackle they took 19th overall just two years ago. Health has been an issue, and Penning has also been a liability in pass protection when on the field. New Orleans seeks to swap him out for Olu Fashanu, the hyper-talented tackle out of Penn State.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Dallas Turner, EDGE - Alabama

The Colts didn’t have a single edge rusher last year hit 50+ pressures - for context, there were 34 EDGE players across the league who hit that mark - and while they still managed to field a solid pass rush, Indianapolis could use a primary edge rusher. Enter Dallas Turner, who many scouts believe to be the top edge player in this class.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SEA): Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Toledo

***MOCK TRADE***

SEA gets: 2024 PIT 1st (20th overall), 2024 PIT 3rd (98th overall), 2025 PIT 5th

PIT gets: 2024 SEA 1st (16th overall)

Of the Steelers’ top three cornerbacks from last year, two of them (Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace) are currently free agents while the other, rookie Joey Porter Jr, went through growing pains all year. Moving up in this draft to land Quinyon Mitchell would make plenty of sense for the Steelers, who hope to maintain their defensive dominance alongside their investments into the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Troy Fautanu, OT - Washington

The Jaguars already have Cam Robinson at left tackle, but he’s coming off his second serious leg injury in his career and is entering the final year on his current deal. Troy Fautanu was a stalwart left tackle for the Washington Huskies and could offer a material upgrade at the position right away.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Jer’Zhan Newton, iDL - Illinois

The Bengals don’t have too many holes on their roster at the moment, but beefing up the interior of their defensive line may be the priority right now. Jer’Zhan Newton is a well-rounded interior defender whose litany of skills will be a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Byron Murphy II, iDL - Texas

The Rams have a gaping hole at defensive tackle now, and while nobody is merely going to replace Aaron Donald, the Rams could do a whole lot worse than Byron Murphy II. A standout defender at Texas, Murphy seems primed to become an impact player at the next level.

20. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Michael Penix Jr., QB - Washington

There are countless rumors that Seattle wants Michael Penix Jr., largely fueled by his college offensive coordinator now holding the same role for the Seahawks. Some may see this as a reach for Penix, who turns 24 in May and has an injury history already. But the fit makes perfect sense, and Penix would have the opportunity to sit a year behind Geno Smith if necessary.

21. Miami Dolphins: Amarius Mims, OT - Georgia

It seems like the Dolphins always need pieces along the offensive line, and Amarius Mims would feel like a cheat code for this offense. The 6’8”, 340-pound tackle possess rare athleticism and technical refinement, though he’s short on experience. Still, Mims could become a fixture of this Miami offensive line for years to come.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Graham Barton, C - Duke

Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke last year, but most experts think his future is at center. It just so happens that the Eagles have a hole at center with Jason Kelce’s retirement. Naturally, the high IQ Barton falls right into their laps here.

23. New England Patriots (from MIN): Brian Thomas Jr., WR - LSU

The Patriots are very short on high end receiving talent, and they need an influx of talent there to support any quarterback that lines up under center for them. Brian Thomas Jr. is an intriguing combination of size and speed, and could fit very nicely into offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C - Oregon

The Cowboys have more than a few needs heading into this draft, but center is the most glaring of them all. They let Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency and have yet to even entertain the idea of signing a free agent center, leaving Brock Hoffman as the top option on the roster as of now.

Thus, it’s easy to imagine that the team would jump at the chance to select Jackson Powers-Johnson here. The Oregon center has the combination of physicality and smarts to thrive at center in the NFL, and he would likely be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys given their current roster makeup.

25. Green Bay Packers: JC Latham, OT - Alabama

The Packers’ offensive line is going through a bit of a transition right now, especially after moving on from David Bakhtiari. Scouts are a bit split on JC Latham’s ceiling, but he has the traits to thrive in the kind of system Green Bay runs.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tyler Guyton, OT - Oklahoma

Tampa Bay is fresh off their third straight division title and hoping to extend that streak. They recommitted to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but he’ll need better protection after being pressured on 34.3% of his dropbacks last year. Tyler Guyton is still a bit raw at right tackle, but he has tremendous traits that has scouts drooling over his potential.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Cooper DeJean, CB - Iowa

You don’t have to look far to find people who believe Cooper DeJean is the top cornerback in this draft, but consensus is far from being built. DeJean’s combination of ball skills and zone coverage prowess is a perfect fit for Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals, who played one of the highest rates of zone coverage last year.

28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR - Texas

Stefon Diggs is no longer a Buffalo Bill, and neither is Gabe Davis. That makes it easy to imagine where Buffalo goes in the first round, as they’ll need to give Josh Allen more weapons to work with. Xavier Worthy set NFL combine history with his blazing 40-yard dash, and it’s easy to get caught up in dreams of Allen tossing go balls to the Texas speedster.

29. Detroit Lions: Nate Wiggins, CB - Clemson

Cornerback remains a need for the Lions, even after trading for Carlton Davis this offseason. They’re monitoring the free agent market, per reports, but Detroit would also be wise to select a traitsy young corner like Nate Wiggins and work on developing him into a fixture of this secondary.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Laiatu Latu, EDGE - UCLA

Strictly in terms of performance on the football field, Laiatu Latu has a great case as the best edge rusher in this draft. But Latu has some medical concerns, as he was once forced to medically retire in college before transferring to UCLA, where he was allowed to play again. That medical profile complicates his draft stock, but the Ravens will undoubtedly be willing to gamble on the highly productive pass rusher.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Morgan, OT - Arizona

The 49ers had some issues on the right side of their offensive line last year, and the prospect of life without Trent Williams is only a matter of time. Jordan Morgan is another tackle prospect with sky high upside who could start out elsewhere on the line in San Francisco while being groomed to replace Williams whenever the day comes.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Alabama

The Chiefs’ decision to trade L’Jarius Sneed makes plenty of sense for their general approach to roster building, and also makes it more likely they target the cornerback position here. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a highly developed player who should be able to start right away, though he will need some time to adapt to the increased speed of the NFL. Still, he’d be a smart addition for the Chiefs at this juncture.

Second Round:

33. Carolina Panthers: Adonai Mitchell, WR - Texas

34. New England Patriots: Tyler Nubin, S - Minnesota

35. Arizona Cardinals: Chop Robinson, EDGE - Penn State

36. Washington Commanders: Darius Robinson, EDGE - Missouri

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Payton Wilson, LB - NC State

38. Tennessee Titans: Ladd McConkey, WR - Georgia

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG): Roger Rosengarten, OT - Washington

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI): Xavier Legette, WR - South Carolina

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Kingsley Suamataia, OT - BYU

42. Houston Texans (from MIN): Ennis Rakestraw, CB - Missouri

43. Atlanta Falcons: Roman Wilson, WR - Michigan

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Kamari Lassiter, CB - Georgia

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Braden Fiske, iDL - Florida State

46. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Bullard, S - Georgia

47. New York Giants (from SEA): Ricky Pearsall, WR - Florida

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zach Frazier, C - West Virginia

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Patrick Paul, OT - Houston

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Mike Sainristil, CB - Michigan

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kiran Amegadije, OT - Yale

52. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Braswell, EDGE - Alabama

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR - Washington

54. Cleveland Browns: TJ Tampa, CB - Iowa State

55. Miami Dolphins: Ruke Orhorhoro, iDL - Clemson

56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathon Brooks, RB - Texas

The Cowboys are hitting the reset button at the running back position after letting Tony Pollard leave in free agency. They brought back Rico Dowdle and still have Deuce Vaughn, but all signs point to the team drafting their next top runner this year. Even the reports of interest in a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott won’t change these plans.

As this draft process has gone along, it’s become glaringly apparent that the Cowboys are especially interested in Jonathon Brooks of the Longhorns. Brooks is an insanely talented running back whose biggest knock in this draft seems to be the ACL injury he suffered in November. However, Brooks indicated at his pro day that he’d be ready to go for training camp, and that’s likely enough for the Cowboys to make him the first running back off the board here.

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Elliss, EDGE - Utah

58. Green Bay Packers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE - Texas

59. Houston Texans: Jermaine Burton, WR - Alabama

60. Buffalo Bills: T’Vondre Sweat, iDL - Texas

61. Detroit Lions: Adisa Isaac, EDGE - Penn State

62. Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, WR - Florida State

63. San Francisco 49ers: Jaden Hicks, S - Washington State

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M

Third Round:

65. Carolina Panthers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE - Western Michigan

66. Arizona Cardinals: Devontez Walker, WR - North Carolina

67. Washington Commanders: Kris Jenkins, iDL - Michigan

68. New England Patriots: Junior Colson, LB - Michigan

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Corum, RB - Michigan

70. New York Giants: Jaylen Wright, RB - Tennessee

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): Trey Benson, RB - Florida State

72. New York Jets: Jordan Travis, QB - Florida State

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Christian Haynes, G - Connecticut

74. Atlanta Falcons: Brandon Dorlus, iDL - Oregon

75. Chicago Bears: Christian Mahogany, G - Boston College

76. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN): Jalen McMillan, WR - Washington

77. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Fisher, OT - Notre Dame

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA): Bralen Trice, EDGE - Washington

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): Khyree Jackson, CB - Oregon

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Javon Baker, WR - UCF

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO): Austin Booker, EDGE - Kansas

82. Indianapolis Colts: Andru Phillips, CB - Kentucky

83. Los Angeles Rams: Renardo Green, CB - Florida State

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jamari Thrash, WR - Louisville

85. Cleveland Browns: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE - UCLA

86. Houston Texans (from PHI): Dominick Puni, OT - Kansas

87. Dallas Cowboys: Mason McCormick, G - South Dakota State

It sounds as if the Cowboys plan on moving Tyler Smith back to left tackle to fill the void left by Tyron Smith; after all, that was the plan back when Dallas drafted him in 2022. While such a move would answer the left tackle question, it also creates a new question at left guard.

Enter Mason McCormick, a starter at left guard for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits each of the last three years. McCormick carries a big frame and excelled as a run blocker in zone blocking schemes, which should lend itself well to the Cowboys’ offensive systems.

88. Green Bay Packers: Sedrick Van Pran, C - Georgia

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Troy Franklin, WR - Oregon

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB - Clemson

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): Michael Hall Jr., iDL - Ohio State

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from TB): Bucky Irving, RB - Oregon

93. Baltimore Ravens: Malachi Corley, WR - Western Kentucky

94. San Francisco 49ers: Brenden Rice, WR - USC

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Jacob Cowing, WR - Arizona

96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Calen Bullock, S - USC

97. Cincinnati Bengals: Jarrian Jones, CB - Florida State

98. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Kamren Kinchens, S - Miami

99. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Rattler, QB - South Carolina

100.Washington Commanders (from SF): Sione Vaki, S - Utah

Fourth Round:

101. Carolina Panthers: Marist Liufau, LB - Notre Dame

102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS): Matt Goncalves, OT - Pittsburgh

103. New England Patriots: Xavier Thomas, EDGE - Clemson

104. Arizona Cardinals: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Texas Tech

105. Los Angeles Chargers: DJ James, CB - Auburn

106. Tennessee Titans: DeWayne Carter, iDL - Duke

107. New York Giants: Michael Pratt, QB - Tulane

108. Minnesota Vikings: MarShawn Lloyd, RB - USC

109. Atlanta Falcons: Ben Sinnott, TE - Kansas State

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI): Beaux Limmer, C - Arkansas

111. New York Jets: Tommy Eichenberg, LB - Ohio State

112. Las Vegas Raiders: Javon Solomon, EDGE - Troy

113. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Tyrone Tracy, RB - Purdue

114. Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Watson, RB - Memphis

115. Cincinnati Bengals: Erick All, TE - Iowa

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO): Cole Bishop, S - Utah

117. Indianapolis Colts: Ray Davis, RB - Kentucky

118. Seattle Seahawks: Cade Stover, TE - Ohio State

119. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ainias Smith, WR - Texas A&M

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from PIT): Tykee Smith, S - Georgia

121. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Audric Estime, RB - Notre Dame

122. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Malik Washington, WR - Virginia

123. Houston Texans (from CLE): Cam Hart, CB - Notre Dame

124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL): Cooper Beebe, G - Kansas State

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Louisville

126. Green Bay Packers: Leonard Taylor III, iDL - Miami

127. Houston Texans: Trevor Keegan, G - Michigan

128. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Jones, CB - Boston College

129. New England Patriots (from MIN): Christian Jones, OT - Texas

130. Baltimore Ravens: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE - Colorado State

131. Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Eboigbe, EDGE - Alabama

132. San Francisco 49ers: Caelen Carson, CB - Wake Forest

133. Buffalo Bills: Josh Newton, CB - TCU

134. Atlanta Falcons (from NYJ): McKinnley Jackson, iDL - Texas A&M

135. San Francisco 49ers: Kamal Hadden, CB - Tennessee

Fifth Round:

136. Denver Broncos (from CLE): Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Washington State

137. New England Patriots: Mekhi Wingo, iDL - LSU

138. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Adams, OT - Illinois

139. Washington Commanders: Will Shipley, RB - Clemson

140. Los Angeles Chargers: Khristian Boyd, iDL - Northern Iowa

141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG): Isaac Guerendo, RB - Louisville

142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN): Maason Smith, iDL - LSU

143. Atlanta Falcons: Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky

144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Johnny Wilson, WR - Florida State

145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ): Satoa Laumea, OT - Utah

146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN): Kalen King, CB - Penn State

147. Denver Broncos: Tyrone Tracy, RB - Purdue

148. Las Vegas Raiders: Grayson Murphy, EDGE - UCLA

149. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Lee, iDL - Iowa

150. New Orleans Saints: Braelon Allen, RB - Wisconsin

151. Indianapolis Colts: Tahj Washington, WR - USC

152. Washington Commanders (from SEA): Theo Johnson, TE - Penn State

153. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cedric Gray, LB - North Carolina

154. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Davis, iDL - Clemson

155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT): Will Reichard, K - Alabama

156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI): JD Bertrand, LB - Notre Dame

157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE): Harrison Mevis, K - Missouri

158. Miami Dolphins: Zak Zinter, G - Michigan

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL): Dallin Holker, TE - Colorado State

160. Buffalo Bills (from GB): Walter Rouse, OT - Oklahoma

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB): Beau Brade, S - Maryland

162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR - Georgia

163. Buffalo Bills: Michael Barrett, LB - Michigan

164. Detroit Lions: James Williams, S - Miami

165. Baltimore Ravens: Nelson Caesar, EDGE - Houston

166. New York Giants (from CAR): Javon Foster, OT - Missouri

167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC): Drake Nugent, C - Michigan

168. New Orleans Saints: Dwight McGlothern, CB - Arkansas

169. Green Bay Packers: LaDarius Henderson, G - Michigan

170. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Williams, WR - Illinois

171. Philadelphia Eagles: Tarheeb Still, CB - Maryland

172. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Milton III, QB - Tennessee

173. Kansas City Chiefs: Myles Murphy, iDL - North Carolina

174. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas

The Cowboys’ only real move in free agency thus far came at linebacker, with veteran Eric Kendricks stiffing the 49ers to reunite with his longtime coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas. Still, there is a sense the Cowboys need to add a younger player to this linebacker room, as Kendricks isn’t a long-term solution and the duo of DeMarvion Overshown and Damone Clark haven’t really proven anything yet.

Jaylan Ford has emerged as a popular pick in this range for the Cowboys, and understandably so. He has the prototypical size that Zimmer looks for in a linebacker and had a natural feel for stopping the run in college. Ford is still very raw in coverage, hence him being available this late in the draft, but he has the traits to develop under Zimmer and alongside Kendricks.

175. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Rehkow, P - BYU

176. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Mustapha, S - Wake Forest

Sixth Round:

177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Jaheim Bell, TE - Florida State

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CAR): Tory Taylor, P - Iowa

179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS): Nehemiah Pritchett, CB - Auburn

180. New England Patriots: Jalen Sundell, OT - North Dakota State

181. Los Angeles Chargers: Braiden McGregor, EDGE - Michigan

182. Tennessee Titans: Jaylin Simpson, S - Auburn

183. New York Giants: Dillon Johnson, RB - Washington

184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI): Jaylen Harrell, EDGE - Michigan

185. New York Jets: Justin Rogers, iDL - Auburn

186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): Tip Reiman, TE - Illinois

187. Atlanta Falcons: Jowon Briggs, iDL - Cincinnati

188. Houston Texans (from MIN): Jordan Jefferson, iDL - LSU

189. Buffalo Bills (from LAR): Ryan Watts, CB - Texas

190. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Harris, iDL - Auburn

191. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Gould, WR - Oregon State

192. Seattle Seahawks: Solomon Byrd, EDGE - USC

193. New England Patriots (from JAX): Dylan Laube, RB - New Hampshire

194. Cincinnati Bengals: Luke McCaffrey, WR - Rice

195. Pittsburgh Steelers: De’Corian Clark, WR - UTSA

196. Buffalo Bills (from LAR): Kimani Vidal, RB - Troy

197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE): Casey Washington, WR - Illinois

198. Miami Dolphins: Ethan Driskell, OT - Marshall

199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Zion Logue, iDL - Georgia

200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL): Brennan Jackson, EDGE - Washington State

201. Detroit Lions (from TB): Joshua Karty, K - Stanford

202. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Green, EDGE - James Madison

203. Denver Broncos (from CLE): Carson Steele, RB - UCLA

204. Buffalo Bills: Hunter Nourzad, C - Penn State

205. Detroit Lions: Javion Cohen, G - Miami

206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL): MJ Devonshire, CB - Pittsburgh

207. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN): Daijahn Anthony, S - Ole Miss

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC): Ty’Ron Hopper, LB - Misouri

209. Los Angeles Rams: Julian Pearl, OT - Illinois

210. Philadelphia Eagles: Nathan Thomas, OT - Louisiana

211. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Cephus, WR - UTSA

212. Jacksonville Jaguars: Steele Chambers, LB - Ohio State

213. Los Angeles Rams: Daequan Hardy, CB - Penn State

214. Cincinnati Bengals: David White Jr., WR - Western Carolina

215. San Francisco 49ers: Jase McClellan, RB - Alabama

216. Dallas Cowboys: Zakhari Franklin, WR - Ole Miss

The Cowboys will have an opening at the third wide receiver spot this summer after moving on from Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks is entering the final year of his deal as well. That’s why it wouldn’t be remotely surprising to see them target Zakhari Franklin here.

Franklin was a budding superstar not too long ago, posting consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons with UTSA in 2021 and 2022. He transferred to Ole Miss after that, but an injury in fall camp impacted his ability to find a spot in the offense. Now, he’s largely been forgotten, but Franklin boasts some elite traits and playmaking ability. He could be a steal wherever he ends up, and the Cowboys would surely be happy to land him here.

217. Los Angeles Rams: Johnny Dixon, CB - Penn State

218. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Josh Wallace, CB - Michigan

219. Green Bay Packers: Rasheen Ali, RB - Marshall

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dylan McMahon, C - NC State

Seventh Round:

221. Tennessee Titans (from CAR): Caedan Wallace, OT - Penn State

222. Washington Commanders: Myles Harden, CB - South Dakota

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Tanor Bortolini, C - Wisconsin

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from AZ): Trente Jones, OT - Michigan

225. Los Angeles Chargers: AJ Barner, TE - Michigan

226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG): Frank Gore Jr., RB - Southern Miss

227. Tennessee Titans: Trevin Wallace, LB - Kentucky

228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Marcellas Dial, CB - South Carolina

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN): Jordan Whittington, WR - Texas

230. Minnesota Vikings (from AZ): Willie Roberts, CB - Louisiana Tech

231. New England Patriots (from CHI): Brandon Coleman, OT - TCU

232. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): CJ Hanson, G - Holy Cross

233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV): Evan Anderson, iDL - Florida Atlantic

Where’s the beef? After several team officials publicly admitting a goal of getting bigger in the trenches on defense, the Cowboys haven’t done much beyond (reportedly) asking Mazi Smith to beef up again. And, this late in the draft, there aren’t many great options beyond just a role player.

Having said that, Evan Anderson would play his role well. At 6’3” and 356 pounds, Anderson is a behemoth in the trenches. He was one of the most dominant run-stuffing defensive tackles in college football this past year, and he actually tallied five sacks on the year as well. In the NFL, Anderson would be relegated exclusively to early run downs, but in the seventh round that’s exactly the type of player the Cowboys are looking for.

234. Indianapolis Colts: Dominic Lovett, WR - Georgia

235. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Davis, RB - South Dakota State

236. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anim Dankwah, OT - Howard

237. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Taylor, S - Air Force

238. Houston Texans (from NO): Giovanni Manu, OT - British Columbia

239. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Dominique Hampton, S - Washington

240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT): Keith Randolph, iDL - Illinois

241. Miami Dolphins: Austin McNamara, P - Texas Tech

242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI): Layden Robinson, G - Texas A&M

243. Cleveland Browns: Darius Muasau, LB - UCLA

244. Dallas Cowboys: Cedric Johnson, EDGE - Ole Miss

One overlooked need for the Cowboys is their EDGE position. Both Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler are gone, while DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston are both entering the final years of their contracts. Sam Williams will hold a larger role this season, but depth is needed behind him.

That’s where Cedric Johnson comes in. He’s been a model of consistency rushing off the edge for the Rebels, tallying 32+ pressures, 22+ hurries, and 4+ sacks in each of the last three seasons. His 10.8% pass rush win rate in 2023 was also a solid mark. Johnson isn’t very developed in run support, so he’d primarily serve exclusively as edge rushing depth and likely contribute on special teams. Still, though, Johnson’s consistency throughout college is hard to find this late in the draft.

245. Green Bay Packers: Curtis Jacobs, LB - Penn State

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cam Little, K - Arkansas

247. Houston Texans: Donovan Jennings, OT - USF

248. Buffalo Bills: Trey Knox, TE - South Carolina

249. Detroit Lions:Andrew Raym, C - Oklahoma

250. Baltimore Ravens: Deshaun Fenwick, RB - Oregon State

251. San Francisco 49ers: Jaden Crumedy, iDL - Mississippi State

252. Kansas City Chiefs: Ro Torrence, CB - Arizona State

253. Los Angeles Chargers: AJ Woods, CB - Pittsburgh

254. Los Angeles Rams: Tanner McLachlan, TE - Arizona

255. Green Bay Packers: Nathaniel Watson, LB - Mississippi State

256. Atlanta Falcons (from NYJ): Josh Proctor, S - Ohio State

257. New York Jets: Cornelius Johnson, WR - Michigan