Cowboys draft 2024: 7-round NFL mock draft for all teams after free agency

While there are still some NFL teams out there making moves with remaining free agents, the initial frenzy of the open signing period has mostly died down by now. That didn’t stop the Bills and Texans from agreeing to a huge Stefon Diggs trade, but most teams seem to be gearing up for the draft in earnest now.
As for the Cowboys, that’s where they do the majority of their talent acquisition anyway. So now that the biggest names on the market have found homes across the league, let’s take a look at how the draft could unfold for the Cowboys.
First Round
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): Caleb Williams, QB - USC
The Bears traded away Justin Fields, thereby erasing any temptation for them to pass on the quarterback position in this draft. And unless another team makes an offer they simply can’t refuse, Chicago has no reason not to stand pat and take the best quarterback here, which is Caleb Williams.
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB - LSU
Perhaps the biggest debate in this draft revolves around who the Commanders might take between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. On one hand, Maye has a more prototypical fit in the NFL, but Daniels would seem to be a more natural fit in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme. Washington could go either way, but Daniels seems to make more sense.
3. Minnesota Vikings (from NE): Drake Maye, QB - North Carolina
***MOCK TRADE***
NE gets: 2024 MIN 1st (11th overall), 2024 MIN 1st (23rd overall), 2024 MIN 4th (129th overall), 2025 MIN 3rd
MIN gets: 2024 NE 1st (3rd overall)
The Patriots may not be content to simply take whichever quarterback is left over, especially with the Vikings hounding them for a trade. Here, Minnesota moves up and lands Drake Maye, who already has a connection with his new position coach.
Josh McCown had a front-row seat to watch Drake Maye's high school exploits. He was his coach.— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) March 20, 2024
And now McCown finds himself in Minnesota, writes @alec_lewis.
The Vikings need a QB. And McCown's connection with Maye only adds to the speculation.https://t.co/Rly4pDpXxP pic.twitter.com/JmCIzmMCCZ
4. Denver Broncos (from AZ): JJ McCarthy, QB - Michigan
***MOCK TRADE***
AZ gets: 2024 DEN 1st (12th overall), 2024 DEN 3rd (76th overall), 2024 DEN 7th (207th overall), 2025 DEN 4th
DEN gets: 2024 AZ 1st (4th overall), 2025 AZ 5th
The Cardinals have made no secret about their desire to trade down and accumulate more draft capital, just as they did a year ago. This time, it’s Denver who moves up to find their new quarterback after moving on from Russell Wilson. Reports suggest that Sean Payton is enamored with J.J. McCarthy, and he’ll have to pay a price to land the Michigan star.
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Ohio State
The Chargers were forced to move on from both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, making the receiver spot their top need by far. And it just so happens that the consensus top wideout in this draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., is available. This is a no-brainer.
6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR - Washington
The Giants are seriously doing their due diligence on quarterbacks, but with the cupboard bare at this point in the draft, they opt to stash the arsenal for their current quarterback, Daniel Jones. Rome Odunze has seen his stock rise considerably this offseason, and he should fit right into what the Giants are doing on offense.
7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT - Notre Dame
Tennessee has had a very busy offseason, moving heaven and earth to build a strong roster around young Will Levis. The next step? Protecting his blind side. That’s where Joe Alt comes in, as he’ll give Levis plenty of time to throw to his suddenly stacked assortment of weapons.
8. New York Jets (from ATL): Malik Nabers, WR - LSU
***MOCK TRADE***
ATL gets: 2024 NYJ 1st (10th overall), 2024 NYJ 4th (134th overall), 2024 NYJ 7th (256th overall)
NYJ gets: 2024 ATL 1st (8th overall)
The Jets find themselves in an odd place, needing to maximize whatever time they have left with Aaron Rodgers, and adding more weapons goes a long way towards that. This move up for Malik Nabers, who some think has the highest ceiling of any receiver in this draft, is an aggressive one but also a risk that makes sense for where this franchise is right now.
9. Chicago Bears: Taliese Fuaga, OT - Oregon State
Rumors persist that the Bears could go receiver at this spot, hence the Jets moving ahead of them for Malik Nabers. With no obvious receiver candidate left, though, Chicago happily “settles” for Oregon State standout Taliese Fuaga. This pick helps beef up the protection for the Bears’ latest hope for a franchise quarterback.
10. Atlanta Falcons (from NYJ): Jared Verse, EDGE - Florida State
The Falcons look to have quite a few pieces in place now that they’ve added Kirk Cousins under center, but the defense is still a work in progress. More than anything, Atlanta lacks pass rush juice, and Jared Verse could become a star in head coach Raheem Morris’ scheme.
11. New England Patriots (from MIN): Bo Nix, QB - Oregon
The Patriots didn’t take a quarterback third overall, but the trade back helps them accumulate more draft capital which, in turn, makes it easier to take a gamble on someone like Bo Nix. A rare instance of a five year college starter, Nix rounded into impressive form his last two years at Oregon. With Jacoby Brissett already in New England, Nix won’t be under any immediate pressure to perform right away.
12. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN): Brock Bowers, TE - Georgia
The tight end position has become crucial in Arizona again, as evidenced by Trey McBride leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards. They also ran multiple tight end sets on roughly a third of their offensive snaps despite being thin at the position, which is why the Cardinals would have a hard time passing on the dynamic threat that is Brock Bowers this late in the first round.
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, CB - Alabama
The Raiders could go in any number of directions here, but their secondary is in need of some talent infusion. Terrion Arnold is arguably the most pro-ready cornerback in this class, and he’s a seamless fit into the Raiders’ defensive scheme.
14. New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu, OT - Penn State
The Saints have quickly come to experience some buyer’s remorse on Trevor Penning, the left tackle they took 19th overall just two years ago. Health has been an issue, and Penning has also been a liability in pass protection when on the field. New Orleans seeks to swap him out for Olu Fashanu, the hyper-talented tackle out of Penn State.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Dallas Turner, EDGE - Alabama
The Colts didn’t have a single edge rusher last year hit 50+ pressures - for context, there were 34 EDGE players across the league who hit that mark - and while they still managed to field a solid pass rush, Indianapolis could use a primary edge rusher. Enter Dallas Turner, who many scouts believe to be the top edge player in this class.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (from SEA): Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Toledo
***MOCK TRADE***
SEA gets: 2024 PIT 1st (20th overall), 2024 PIT 3rd (98th overall), 2025 PIT 5th
PIT gets: 2024 SEA 1st (16th overall)
Of the Steelers’ top three cornerbacks from last year, two of them (Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace) are currently free agents while the other, rookie Joey Porter Jr, went through growing pains all year. Moving up in this draft to land Quinyon Mitchell would make plenty of sense for the Steelers, who hope to maintain their defensive dominance alongside their investments into the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Troy Fautanu, OT - Washington
The Jaguars already have Cam Robinson at left tackle, but he’s coming off his second serious leg injury in his career and is entering the final year on his current deal. Troy Fautanu was a stalwart left tackle for the Washington Huskies and could offer a material upgrade at the position right away.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Jer’Zhan Newton, iDL - Illinois
The Bengals don’t have too many holes on their roster at the moment, but beefing up the interior of their defensive line may be the priority right now. Jer’Zhan Newton is a well-rounded interior defender whose litany of skills will be a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
19. Los Angeles Rams: Byron Murphy II, iDL - Texas
The Rams have a gaping hole at defensive tackle now, and while nobody is merely going to replace Aaron Donald, the Rams could do a whole lot worse than Byron Murphy II. A standout defender at Texas, Murphy seems primed to become an impact player at the next level.
20. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Michael Penix Jr., QB - Washington
There are countless rumors that Seattle wants Michael Penix Jr., largely fueled by his college offensive coordinator now holding the same role for the Seahawks. Some may see this as a reach for Penix, who turns 24 in May and has an injury history already. But the fit makes perfect sense, and Penix would have the opportunity to sit a year behind Geno Smith if necessary.
21. Miami Dolphins: Amarius Mims, OT - Georgia
It seems like the Dolphins always need pieces along the offensive line, and Amarius Mims would feel like a cheat code for this offense. The 6’8”, 340-pound tackle possess rare athleticism and technical refinement, though he’s short on experience. Still, Mims could become a fixture of this Miami offensive line for years to come.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Graham Barton, C - Duke
Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke last year, but most experts think his future is at center. It just so happens that the Eagles have a hole at center with Jason Kelce’s retirement. Naturally, the high IQ Barton falls right into their laps here.
23. New England Patriots (from MIN): Brian Thomas Jr., WR - LSU
The Patriots are very short on high end receiving talent, and they need an influx of talent there to support any quarterback that lines up under center for them. Brian Thomas Jr. is an intriguing combination of size and speed, and could fit very nicely into offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s system.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C - Oregon
The Cowboys have more than a few needs heading into this draft, but center is the most glaring of them all. They let Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency and have yet to even entertain the idea of signing a free agent center, leaving Brock Hoffman as the top option on the roster as of now.
Thus, it’s easy to imagine that the team would jump at the chance to select Jackson Powers-Johnson here. The Oregon center has the combination of physicality and smarts to thrive at center in the NFL, and he would likely be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys given their current roster makeup.
25. Green Bay Packers: JC Latham, OT - Alabama
The Packers’ offensive line is going through a bit of a transition right now, especially after moving on from David Bakhtiari. Scouts are a bit split on JC Latham’s ceiling, but he has the traits to thrive in the kind of system Green Bay runs.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tyler Guyton, OT - Oklahoma
Tampa Bay is fresh off their third straight division title and hoping to extend that streak. They recommitted to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but he’ll need better protection after being pressured on 34.3% of his dropbacks last year. Tyler Guyton is still a bit raw at right tackle, but he has tremendous traits that has scouts drooling over his potential.
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Cooper DeJean, CB - Iowa
You don’t have to look far to find people who believe Cooper DeJean is the top cornerback in this draft, but consensus is far from being built. DeJean’s combination of ball skills and zone coverage prowess is a perfect fit for Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals, who played one of the highest rates of zone coverage last year.
28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR - Texas
Stefon Diggs is no longer a Buffalo Bill, and neither is Gabe Davis. That makes it easy to imagine where Buffalo goes in the first round, as they’ll need to give Josh Allen more weapons to work with. Xavier Worthy set NFL combine history with his blazing 40-yard dash, and it’s easy to get caught up in dreams of Allen tossing go balls to the Texas speedster.
29. Detroit Lions: Nate Wiggins, CB - Clemson
Cornerback remains a need for the Lions, even after trading for Carlton Davis this offseason. They’re monitoring the free agent market, per reports, but Detroit would also be wise to select a traitsy young corner like Nate Wiggins and work on developing him into a fixture of this secondary.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Laiatu Latu, EDGE - UCLA
Strictly in terms of performance on the football field, Laiatu Latu has a great case as the best edge rusher in this draft. But Latu has some medical concerns, as he was once forced to medically retire in college before transferring to UCLA, where he was allowed to play again. That medical profile complicates his draft stock, but the Ravens will undoubtedly be willing to gamble on the highly productive pass rusher.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Morgan, OT - Arizona
The 49ers had some issues on the right side of their offensive line last year, and the prospect of life without Trent Williams is only a matter of time. Jordan Morgan is another tackle prospect with sky high upside who could start out elsewhere on the line in San Francisco while being groomed to replace Williams whenever the day comes.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Alabama
The Chiefs’ decision to trade L’Jarius Sneed makes plenty of sense for their general approach to roster building, and also makes it more likely they target the cornerback position here. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a highly developed player who should be able to start right away, though he will need some time to adapt to the increased speed of the NFL. Still, he’d be a smart addition for the Chiefs at this juncture.
Second Round:
33. Carolina Panthers: Adonai Mitchell, WR - Texas
34. New England Patriots: Tyler Nubin, S - Minnesota
35. Arizona Cardinals: Chop Robinson, EDGE - Penn State
36. Washington Commanders: Darius Robinson, EDGE - Missouri
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Payton Wilson, LB - NC State
38. Tennessee Titans: Ladd McConkey, WR - Georgia
39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG): Roger Rosengarten, OT - Washington
40. Washington Commanders (from CHI): Xavier Legette, WR - South Carolina
41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): Kingsley Suamataia, OT - BYU
42. Houston Texans (from MIN): Ennis Rakestraw, CB - Missouri
43. Atlanta Falcons: Roman Wilson, WR - Michigan
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Kamari Lassiter, CB - Georgia
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Braden Fiske, iDL - Florida State
46. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Bullard, S - Georgia
47. New York Giants (from SEA): Ricky Pearsall, WR - Florida
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Zach Frazier, C - West Virginia
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Patrick Paul, OT - Houston
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Mike Sainristil, CB - Michigan
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kiran Amegadije, OT - Yale
52. Los Angeles Rams: Chris Braswell, EDGE - Alabama
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR - Washington
54. Cleveland Browns: TJ Tampa, CB - Iowa State
55. Miami Dolphins: Ruke Orhorhoro, iDL - Clemson
56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathon Brooks, RB - Texas
The Cowboys are hitting the reset button at the running back position after letting Tony Pollard leave in free agency. They brought back Rico Dowdle and still have Deuce Vaughn, but all signs point to the team drafting their next top runner this year. Even the reports of interest in a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott won’t change these plans.
As this draft process has gone along, it’s become glaringly apparent that the Cowboys are especially interested in Jonathon Brooks of the Longhorns. Brooks is an insanely talented running back whose biggest knock in this draft seems to be the ACL injury he suffered in November. However, Brooks indicated at his pro day that he’d be ready to go for training camp, and that’s likely enough for the Cowboys to make him the first running back off the board here.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Elliss, EDGE - Utah
58. Green Bay Packers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE - Texas
59. Houston Texans: Jermaine Burton, WR - Alabama
60. Buffalo Bills: T’Vondre Sweat, iDL - Texas
61. Detroit Lions: Adisa Isaac, EDGE - Penn State
62. Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, WR - Florida State
63. San Francisco 49ers: Jaden Hicks, S - Washington State
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M
Third Round:
65. Carolina Panthers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE - Western Michigan
66. Arizona Cardinals: Devontez Walker, WR - North Carolina
67. Washington Commanders: Kris Jenkins, iDL - Michigan
68. New England Patriots: Junior Colson, LB - Michigan
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Corum, RB - Michigan
70. New York Giants: Jaylen Wright, RB - Tennessee
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): Trey Benson, RB - Florida State
72. New York Jets: Jordan Travis, QB - Florida State
73. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Christian Haynes, G - Connecticut
74. Atlanta Falcons: Brandon Dorlus, iDL - Oregon
75. Chicago Bears: Christian Mahogany, G - Boston College
76. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN): Jalen McMillan, WR - Washington
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Fisher, OT - Notre Dame
78. Washington Commanders (from SEA): Bralen Trice, EDGE - Washington
79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): Khyree Jackson, CB - Oregon
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Javon Baker, WR - UCF
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO): Austin Booker, EDGE - Kansas
82. Indianapolis Colts: Andru Phillips, CB - Kentucky
83. Los Angeles Rams: Renardo Green, CB - Florida State
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jamari Thrash, WR - Louisville
85. Cleveland Browns: Gabriel Murphy, EDGE - UCLA
86. Houston Texans (from PHI): Dominick Puni, OT - Kansas
87. Dallas Cowboys: Mason McCormick, G - South Dakota State
It sounds as if the Cowboys plan on moving Tyler Smith back to left tackle to fill the void left by Tyron Smith; after all, that was the plan back when Dallas drafted him in 2022. While such a move would answer the left tackle question, it also creates a new question at left guard.
Enter Mason McCormick, a starter at left guard for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits each of the last three years. McCormick carries a big frame and excelled as a run blocker in zone blocking schemes, which should lend itself well to the Cowboys’ offensive systems.
88. Green Bay Packers: Sedrick Van Pran, C - Georgia
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Troy Franklin, WR - Oregon
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB - Clemson
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): Michael Hall Jr., iDL - Ohio State
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from TB): Bucky Irving, RB - Oregon
93. Baltimore Ravens: Malachi Corley, WR - Western Kentucky
94. San Francisco 49ers: Brenden Rice, WR - USC
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Jacob Cowing, WR - Arizona
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Calen Bullock, S - USC
97. Cincinnati Bengals: Jarrian Jones, CB - Florida State
98. Seattle Seahawks (from PIT): Kamren Kinchens, S - Miami
99. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Rattler, QB - South Carolina
100.Washington Commanders (from SF): Sione Vaki, S - Utah
Fourth Round:
101. Carolina Panthers: Marist Liufau, LB - Notre Dame
102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS): Matt Goncalves, OT - Pittsburgh
103. New England Patriots: Xavier Thomas, EDGE - Clemson
104. Arizona Cardinals: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S - Texas Tech
105. Los Angeles Chargers: DJ James, CB - Auburn
106. Tennessee Titans: DeWayne Carter, iDL - Duke
107. New York Giants: Michael Pratt, QB - Tulane
108. Minnesota Vikings: MarShawn Lloyd, RB - USC
109. Atlanta Falcons: Ben Sinnott, TE - Kansas State
110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI): Beaux Limmer, C - Arkansas
111. New York Jets: Tommy Eichenberg, LB - Ohio State
112. Las Vegas Raiders: Javon Solomon, EDGE - Troy
113. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Tyrone Tracy, RB - Purdue
114. Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Watson, RB - Memphis
115. Cincinnati Bengals: Erick All, TE - Iowa
116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO): Cole Bishop, S - Utah
117. Indianapolis Colts: Ray Davis, RB - Kentucky
118. Seattle Seahawks: Cade Stover, TE - Ohio State
119. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ainias Smith, WR - Texas A&M
120. Philadelphia Eagles (from PIT): Tykee Smith, S - Georgia
121. Denver Broncos (from MIA): Audric Estime, RB - Notre Dame
122. Chicago Bears (from PHI): Malik Washington, WR - Virginia
123. Houston Texans (from CLE): Cam Hart, CB - Notre Dame
124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL): Cooper Beebe, G - Kansas State
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Louisville
126. Green Bay Packers: Leonard Taylor III, iDL - Miami
127. Houston Texans: Trevor Keegan, G - Michigan
128. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Jones, CB - Boston College
129. New England Patriots (from MIN): Christian Jones, OT - Texas
130. Baltimore Ravens: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE - Colorado State
131. Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Eboigbe, EDGE - Alabama
132. San Francisco 49ers: Caelen Carson, CB - Wake Forest
133. Buffalo Bills: Josh Newton, CB - TCU
134. Atlanta Falcons (from NYJ): McKinnley Jackson, iDL - Texas A&M
135. San Francisco 49ers: Kamal Hadden, CB - Tennessee
Fifth Round:
136. Denver Broncos (from CLE): Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Washington State
137. New England Patriots: Mekhi Wingo, iDL - LSU
138. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Adams, OT - Illinois
139. Washington Commanders: Will Shipley, RB - Clemson
140. Los Angeles Chargers: Khristian Boyd, iDL - Northern Iowa
141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG): Isaac Guerendo, RB - Louisville
142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN): Maason Smith, iDL - LSU
143. Atlanta Falcons: Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky
144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI): Johnny Wilson, WR - Florida State
145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ): Satoa Laumea, OT - Utah
146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN): Kalen King, CB - Penn State
147. Denver Broncos: Tyrone Tracy, RB - Purdue
148. Las Vegas Raiders: Grayson Murphy, EDGE - UCLA
149. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Lee, iDL - Iowa
150. New Orleans Saints: Braelon Allen, RB - Wisconsin
151. Indianapolis Colts: Tahj Washington, WR - USC
152. Washington Commanders (from SEA): Theo Johnson, TE - Penn State
153. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cedric Gray, LB - North Carolina
154. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Davis, iDL - Clemson
155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT): Will Reichard, K - Alabama
156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI): JD Bertrand, LB - Notre Dame
157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE): Harrison Mevis, K - Missouri
158. Miami Dolphins: Zak Zinter, G - Michigan
159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL): Dallin Holker, TE - Colorado State
160. Buffalo Bills (from GB): Walter Rouse, OT - Oklahoma
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB): Beau Brade, S - Maryland
162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR - Georgia
163. Buffalo Bills: Michael Barrett, LB - Michigan
164. Detroit Lions: James Williams, S - Miami
165. Baltimore Ravens: Nelson Caesar, EDGE - Houston
166. New York Giants (from CAR): Javon Foster, OT - Missouri
167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC): Drake Nugent, C - Michigan
168. New Orleans Saints: Dwight McGlothern, CB - Arkansas
169. Green Bay Packers: LaDarius Henderson, G - Michigan
170. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Williams, WR - Illinois
171. Philadelphia Eagles: Tarheeb Still, CB - Maryland
172. Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Milton III, QB - Tennessee
173. Kansas City Chiefs: Myles Murphy, iDL - North Carolina
174. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas
The Cowboys’ only real move in free agency thus far came at linebacker, with veteran Eric Kendricks stiffing the 49ers to reunite with his longtime coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas. Still, there is a sense the Cowboys need to add a younger player to this linebacker room, as Kendricks isn’t a long-term solution and the duo of DeMarvion Overshown and Damone Clark haven’t really proven anything yet.
Jaylan Ford has emerged as a popular pick in this range for the Cowboys, and understandably so. He has the prototypical size that Zimmer looks for in a linebacker and had a natural feel for stopping the run in college. Ford is still very raw in coverage, hence him being available this late in the draft, but he has the traits to develop under Zimmer and alongside Kendricks.
175. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Rehkow, P - BYU
176. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Mustapha, S - Wake Forest
Sixth Round:
177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR): Jaheim Bell, TE - Florida State
178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CAR): Tory Taylor, P - Iowa
179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS): Nehemiah Pritchett, CB - Auburn
180. New England Patriots: Jalen Sundell, OT - North Dakota State
181. Los Angeles Chargers: Braiden McGregor, EDGE - Michigan
182. Tennessee Titans: Jaylin Simpson, S - Auburn
183. New York Giants: Dillon Johnson, RB - Washington
184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI): Jaylen Harrell, EDGE - Michigan
185. New York Jets: Justin Rogers, iDL - Auburn
186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): Tip Reiman, TE - Illinois
187. Atlanta Falcons: Jowon Briggs, iDL - Cincinnati
188. Houston Texans (from MIN): Jordan Jefferson, iDL - LSU
189. Buffalo Bills (from LAR): Ryan Watts, CB - Texas
190. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Harris, iDL - Auburn
191. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Gould, WR - Oregon State
192. Seattle Seahawks: Solomon Byrd, EDGE - USC
193. New England Patriots (from JAX): Dylan Laube, RB - New Hampshire
194. Cincinnati Bengals: Luke McCaffrey, WR - Rice
195. Pittsburgh Steelers: De’Corian Clark, WR - UTSA
196. Buffalo Bills (from LAR): Kimani Vidal, RB - Troy
197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE): Casey Washington, WR - Illinois
198. Miami Dolphins: Ethan Driskell, OT - Marshall
199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI): Zion Logue, iDL - Georgia
200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL): Brennan Jackson, EDGE - Washington State
201. Detroit Lions (from TB): Joshua Karty, K - Stanford
202. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Green, EDGE - James Madison
203. Denver Broncos (from CLE): Carson Steele, RB - UCLA
204. Buffalo Bills: Hunter Nourzad, C - Penn State
205. Detroit Lions: Javion Cohen, G - Miami
206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL): MJ Devonshire, CB - Pittsburgh
207. Arizona Cardinals (from DEN): Daijahn Anthony, S - Ole Miss
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC): Ty’Ron Hopper, LB - Misouri
209. Los Angeles Rams: Julian Pearl, OT - Illinois
210. Philadelphia Eagles: Nathan Thomas, OT - Louisiana
211. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Cephus, WR - UTSA
212. Jacksonville Jaguars: Steele Chambers, LB - Ohio State
213. Los Angeles Rams: Daequan Hardy, CB - Penn State
214. Cincinnati Bengals: David White Jr., WR - Western Carolina
215. San Francisco 49ers: Jase McClellan, RB - Alabama
216. Dallas Cowboys: Zakhari Franklin, WR - Ole Miss
The Cowboys will have an opening at the third wide receiver spot this summer after moving on from Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks is entering the final year of his deal as well. That’s why it wouldn’t be remotely surprising to see them target Zakhari Franklin here.
Franklin was a budding superstar not too long ago, posting consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons with UTSA in 2021 and 2022. He transferred to Ole Miss after that, but an injury in fall camp impacted his ability to find a spot in the offense. Now, he’s largely been forgotten, but Franklin boasts some elite traits and playmaking ability. He could be a steal wherever he ends up, and the Cowboys would surely be happy to land him here.
217. Los Angeles Rams: Johnny Dixon, CB - Penn State
218. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Josh Wallace, CB - Michigan
219. Green Bay Packers: Rasheen Ali, RB - Marshall
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dylan McMahon, C - NC State
Seventh Round:
221. Tennessee Titans (from CAR): Caedan Wallace, OT - Penn State
222. Washington Commanders: Myles Harden, CB - South Dakota
223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE): Tanor Bortolini, C - Wisconsin
224. Cincinnati Bengals (from AZ): Trente Jones, OT - Michigan
225. Los Angeles Chargers: AJ Barner, TE - Michigan
226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG): Frank Gore Jr., RB - Southern Miss
227. Tennessee Titans: Trevin Wallace, LB - Kentucky
228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ): Marcellas Dial, CB - South Carolina
229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN): Jordan Whittington, WR - Texas
230. Minnesota Vikings (from AZ): Willie Roberts, CB - Louisiana Tech
231. New England Patriots (from CHI): Brandon Coleman, OT - TCU
232. Minnesota Vikings (from HOU): CJ Hanson, G - Holy Cross
233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV): Evan Anderson, iDL - Florida Atlantic
Where’s the beef? After several team officials publicly admitting a goal of getting bigger in the trenches on defense, the Cowboys haven’t done much beyond (reportedly) asking Mazi Smith to beef up again. And, this late in the draft, there aren’t many great options beyond just a role player.
Having said that, Evan Anderson would play his role well. At 6’3” and 356 pounds, Anderson is a behemoth in the trenches. He was one of the most dominant run-stuffing defensive tackles in college football this past year, and he actually tallied five sacks on the year as well. In the NFL, Anderson would be relegated exclusively to early run downs, but in the seventh round that’s exactly the type of player the Cowboys are looking for.
234. Indianapolis Colts: Dominic Lovett, WR - Georgia
235. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Davis, RB - South Dakota State
236. Jacksonville Jaguars: Anim Dankwah, OT - Howard
237. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Taylor, S - Air Force
238. Houston Texans (from NO): Giovanni Manu, OT - British Columbia
239. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Dominique Hampton, S - Washington
240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT): Keith Randolph, iDL - Illinois
241. Miami Dolphins: Austin McNamara, P - Texas Tech
242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI): Layden Robinson, G - Texas A&M
243. Cleveland Browns: Darius Muasau, LB - UCLA
244. Dallas Cowboys: Cedric Johnson, EDGE - Ole Miss
One overlooked need for the Cowboys is their EDGE position. Both Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler are gone, while DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston are both entering the final years of their contracts. Sam Williams will hold a larger role this season, but depth is needed behind him.
That’s where Cedric Johnson comes in. He’s been a model of consistency rushing off the edge for the Rebels, tallying 32+ pressures, 22+ hurries, and 4+ sacks in each of the last three seasons. His 10.8% pass rush win rate in 2023 was also a solid mark. Johnson isn’t very developed in run support, so he’d primarily serve exclusively as edge rushing depth and likely contribute on special teams. Still, though, Johnson’s consistency throughout college is hard to find this late in the draft.
245. Green Bay Packers: Curtis Jacobs, LB - Penn State
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cam Little, K - Arkansas
247. Houston Texans: Donovan Jennings, OT - USF
248. Buffalo Bills: Trey Knox, TE - South Carolina
249. Detroit Lions:Andrew Raym, C - Oklahoma
250. Baltimore Ravens: Deshaun Fenwick, RB - Oregon State
251. San Francisco 49ers: Jaden Crumedy, iDL - Mississippi State
252. Kansas City Chiefs: Ro Torrence, CB - Arizona State
253. Los Angeles Chargers: AJ Woods, CB - Pittsburgh
254. Los Angeles Rams: Tanner McLachlan, TE - Arizona
255. Green Bay Packers: Nathaniel Watson, LB - Mississippi State
256. Atlanta Falcons (from NYJ): Josh Proctor, S - Ohio State
257. New York Jets: Cornelius Johnson, WR - Michigan
