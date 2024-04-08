Cowboys could surprise fans and media by selecting Kingsley Suamataia with the 24th overall pick

It’s no secret that the upcoming 2024 NFL draft class is loaded with great offensive line talent. It’s also no secret that the Dallas Cowboys could desperately use some after losing Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in free agency. These two facts could conveniently intersect on the evening of April 25th when the Cowboys select what many believe will be their new offensive lineman with the 24th overall pick.

The Cowboys taking an offensive lineman seems like a foregone conclusion, but which player that will be remains a big mystery. Some players like Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, or Duke’s Graham Barton would make fine selections with pick 24 as any of them would become immediate starters along the offensive line. All three of these guys are official 30 visits for the Cowboys and are projected to come off the board between picks 20 and 27.

But what if the Cowboys have other plans? We’re not talking about other plans like targeting another position, but suppose they draft an offensive lineman, just not the one people expected. This story rang true two years ago when the team surprised everyone by selecting Tyler Smith. You may remember Smith was projected to go somewhere in the middle of the second round, so this came across as a big reach by the Cowboys.

Would the Cowboys dare pull off another stunt like this? This seems like a fair question because a fourth offensive lineman is listed on their 30-visit list whose draft projection is also in that vicinity. We’re speaking of BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia.

The interesting thing about Suamataia is that he possesses many of the same characteristics as Smith. They are both big guys with great athleticism for guys their size and they are absolute beasts when they get out in space. They offer quickness out of their stance, good hip flexion, and power at the point of attack to maul their opponents once they get their mitts on them. And they both play with the nasty temperament you want in a trench warrior.

They have similar strengths, but their weaknesses are also nearly identical. Both show some balance problems on tape. Suamataia can be found leaning and lunging causing the big guy to lose his balance. Smith’s technique hindered his ability to create a strong base, leading to bad reps where he’s seen stumbling about. Hands also get these guys in trouble. We know all about Smith’s wild hands as they flail about, missing the defender’s chest and landing outside the shoulders resulting in too many holding penalties. Suamataia also struggles with hand placement as he’ll whiff on his punches allowing his opponents to get into his chest and gain leverage.

These negatives don’t paint a good picture for the player worthy of the team’s top draft resource, but sometimes the blemishes aren’t worrisome if the raw talent presents All-Pro level upsides. And this is what you have with Suamataia. He’s not a finished product by any means, but he has physical traits that aren’t found in everyone. A big, lengthy tackle prospect with quickness and power is the type of guy they should be looking for if they hope to discover the next best thing along the offensive line. Fundamentals can be taught, but NFL size and NFL strength, you either have it or you don’t.