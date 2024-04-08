Cowboys news: Potential Dallas draft target, T’Vondre Sweat, arrested on DWI charge

What this means for the Longhorn DT is yet to be seen.

The Texas Longhorns boast several of the nation’s top prospects ahead of the NFL draft, including defense tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Following a standout 2023 season, Sweat was primed to be an early pick in April’s event. However, that is now no longer guarantee following the latest news. T’Vondre Sweat, former Texas Longhorns DL, arrested, faces DWI charge. #Tvondre #Sweat #UTfootball more on ⁦@KXAN_News⁩ https://t.co/jXaKBoXM2c — Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN (@RemadnaKXAN) April 7, 2024 Sweat was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Austin NBC affiliate KXAN. He was officially booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday afternoon and had his bond set at $3,000, per jail records. A DWI is a Class B misdemeanor, which can carry a punishment of “up to 180 days in jail, a fine of as much as $2,000, or both” in the state of Texas. Not much else is known at this time as the situation develops.

Fans can skeptically hope McCarthy is correct.

During the last week of March, McCarthy spoke with Adam Schefter, and some how thinks the team is “definitely improving.” I think he is nuts, this team has done nothing but gotten worse since February, yet at the same time, he’s the head coach, he is suppose to say that. Maybe he doesn’t have a choice but Mike McCarthy is not worried about the losses the Cowboys have suffered in free agency, calling it part of the business. From the Owners’ Meetings: pic.twitter.com/MQWohqQ9bd — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 26, 2024 I get it, the Dak Prescott contract situation is a problem, but the front office could have created over $50 million in cap space if they would have done three simple things. Extend Dak to free up money, and sign Lamb and Parsons and they very well could have created enough space to at least sign depth they lost in the month of March What He Is Banking On He said that he excited about the younger players on the roster, yawn. The return of some injured players like Trevon Diggs and others, yet you can’t tell me that the return of 2 players will outweigh the team losing five or six starters. Here we go again with Jerry Jones thinking the draft will do wonders for them and get them over the top!

If your faith in Will McClay is shaken after the 2023 draft, take a look at this list.

2. CeeDee Lamb, WR (2020) 2020 was a weird year for the NFL. Due to the pandemic, teams had to do a lot of work virtually, including the NFL Draft. This led to some awkward moments as teams were making selections from home. At Mike Vrabel’s house, someone was thought to be on the toilet when the camera cut to them. In New England, Bill Belichick left things to his dog. And then there was Jerry Jones — on a yacht in the middle of the ocean. When the selections were finished, Dallas fans everywhere agreed that Jerry should be put on a boat for every draft. The Cowboys landed four starters in what many considered one of their best drafts under the Jones family. In Round 1, they took CeeDee Lamb at No. 17. They also added Trevon Diggs at No. 51 and Tyler Biadasz at No. 146. Diggs became a star and was signed to a long-term extension in 2023. Biadasz developed into a solid starting center but left this offseason after signing a multi-year deal in Washington.

Featuring what has become a fairly common one-two punch in the early rounds.

Round 1, Pick 24: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC Powers-Johnson is regarded by many as the top center in the draft. But questions about his medicals have seen him slipping on draft boards and potentially falling into the waiting arms of the Cowboys. While the draft value of an OC can certainly be disputed, Dallas has shown they have no issues pulling the trigger if their target looks like a gamechanger. Powers-Johnson could very well be a game changer for them on the inside. Round 2, Pick 56: Jonathon Brooks, RB Brooks is another prospect with injury concerns who could fall right to Dallas. The 6-foot, 216-pound running back from Texas is a complete back and projects as a plug-and-play starter in the NFL. He instantly solves the Cowboys’ issues at RB in 2024 and should be able to establish himself as a lead back in an era when lead backs are a rarity.

Taco finally breaks out.

It may not look like what he imagined coming out of Michigan, but Charlton is carving out a successful stint for himself – in the United Football League. In the UFL’s first season, Charlton has established himself as a force for the Birmingham Stallions. On Sunday, Charlton showed out for three sacks and three tackles for loss in Birmingham’s 20-13 win over the Michigan Panthers. The Stallions now hold sole possession of first place in the USFL division and are one of the two undefeated teams left through two weeks worth of games. Birmingham entered the UFL – which merged the USFL and XFL – as back-to-back champions. With Charlton leading the pass rush, they look poised to compete for a third consecutive championship.

On a roster with glaring holes, the WR position is not one of them.