There is an argument to be made that CeeDee Lamb is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Whether or not Lamb occupies that throne is a matter of debate (Justin Jefferson would certainly challenge for it), but when it comes to a new contract the Dallas Cowboys are going to have to pay him like he occupies it.

“The next guy gets a little bit more than the last guy” is a philosophy that we have seen bear itself out at certain positions over the course of recent NFL history. This disposition generally refers to the top-tier spots on a roster and wide receiver certainly falls among them.

At the moment Lamb is on the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys, the fifth-year option year that the team picked up last year. An extension would be wise given that he figures to be a crucial part of the team’s future (in a world where a lot of that feels unknown) and it appears that without one the immediate future is a bit cloudy, too.

CeeDee Lamb may not take the field during offseason activities amid the contract talks with the Cowboys.

It is not strange or unique for players to sit out during offseason activities in general, but particularly so when they are negotiating with the team that they play for. There are, of course, always exceptions. Lamb’s number 88 predecessor Dez Bryant famously participated a bit while the franchise tag had been placed on him and his representation was working out a long-term deal. Other players have gone alternative routes.

According to The Dallas Morning News, taking the field is unlikely for Lamb if things are not resolved. Michael Gehlken even noted on Twitter that a holdout “looms.”

The Cowboys will start their spring workout program April 15. Barring a contract extension that, when complete, is expected to make Lamb the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, Lamb won’t take the field. At least, that is the precedent he appears certain to follow. Lamb’s agent, Tory Dandy, did not respond to a request for comment on whether Lamb will accompany teammates at Ford Center at The Star for the Cowboys’ spring workouts. But of course, Dandy and Lamb are aware attendance is voluntary for the bulk of spring. The Cowboys know that, too. “Everybody goes about it a different way,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said last month at the annual league meeting in Orlando, Fla. “We’ve had guys who have been around. [Ezekiel Elliott] was never around when he was wanting a contract. So, we’ve dealt with both. “We respect Zeke, but you prefer that they’re around when they’re under contract. It’s part of the business. You don’t love it, but it’s part of the business.” Lamb handled his business last year.

It would hardly be cause for panic if Lamb were not active in the immediate portion of offseason activities, but any kind of absence is an indication of things not being where we would all like them to be.

Earlier this offseason Spotrac projected Lamb to receive a 4-year, $120M extension that included $55M guaranteed at signing. It stands to reason he will reach $30M per year (a club that only Tyreek Hill currently occupies) given that he is one of the best receivers in the league and is coming off of literally the best statistical season that a wideout has ever had in franchise history.

An extension with Lamb would offer the Cowboys more cap space, and the earlier the better here, especially if Dallas plans on inking Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons to extensions as well before the seasons begins given that these things take time.