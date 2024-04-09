Draft rumor: Bruce Feldman claims Cowboys "really like" NC State LB Payton Wilson

Bruce Feldman, college football insider for The Athletic, recently released his first-round mock draft prediction for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Considering how tapped in he is to college football coaches and NFL sources, we would be wise to pay some attention to what he has to say.

Based on Feldman's mock draft and some of the things he had to say, there are some interesting takeaways from his mock draft, especially as it pertains to the Dallas Cowboys.

Like many other mock drafts, Feldman predicts the Dallas Cowboys not only trade down, but also select a player who has been continuously linked to the organization since the draft process got underway.

25. Dallas Cowboys (via GB*): Jackson Powers-Johnson, center, Oregon There are some promising interior linemen here Dallas can grab to help replace Tyler Biadasz, who is off to Washington. Duke’s Graham Barton is athletic and can probably play all five spots up front. WVU’s Zach Frazier is an athletic, dominant center, but I think Dallas goes for the super strong Powers-Johnson, who had a terrific week at the Senior Bowl. He won the 2023 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best center, has excellent size for the position (6-3, 328) and showed good movement skills at the combine. The Coaching Intel “Nasty dude. Tough, tough, tough. Extremely powerful. He shocks guys with that pop he has.” “Really big center. Moves pretty good. Much quicker than you’d think and creates a lot of movement at the point of attack. Plays with a big chip on his shoulder.”

Feldman predicting Jackson Powers-Johnson being selected by the Dallas Cowboys isn't much of a surprise. He would step in and fill a huge vacancy as their new starting OC after Tyler Biadasz exited via free agency to join the Washington Commanders. What is interesting though is the fact they traded down one slot with Green Bay to do so.

The difference between the No. 24 and No. 25 picks in the first-round is roughly 25 points according to the NFL trade value chart. That equates to approximately a late fifth-round draft pick in 2024. The Packers must been worried another team would jump ahead of both them and the Cowboys to acquire the player they wanted, JC Latham.

If that's the case, it would've been interesting to know what other teams might have been offering in a trade up scenario. Maybe a pick in the Top 100? Since Feldman did not elaborate more about this trade it leaves a few unanswered questions that we can only speculate about.

If you stopped reading Feldman's mock draft after the Cowboys selection you probably missed he hinted to the fact the Dallas Cowboys "really like" the linebacker out of NC State, Payton Wilson. It was easy enough to miss. It was kind of buried in the commentary for the Houston Texans second-round selection (42nd overall) of Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper.

The linebacker position doesn’t have the same draft value it used to, but there is some talent in this group. One of the most intriguing players in this draft is NC State’s Payton Wilson, who was the best defensive player in the ACC, but he has a medical history that I’m told has some NFL teams reluctant to draft him, despite his physicality, size and tremendous speed. He’s been injury-free the past two years, and I hear the Cowboys and Lions really like him.

Intriguing player with questionable medical history? Now, where does this sound familiar?

The Dallas Cowboys second-round pick over the years has been riddled with linebackers who have had questionable medical histories. Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith immediately come to mind. Leighton Vander Esch was a first-rounder with his own medical problems. Could Payton Wilson be the next talented LB prospect they gamble on?

To put it simply, yes. Jerry Jones and Company seem to be unfazed when it comes to gambling on talented players and that definitely could be the case for Payton Wilson. After all, they've already shown an interest in him making him one of their league allotted Top 30 pre-draft visitors.

The Cowboys are known as a team who select players who they have brought in on pre-draft visits. And, Payton Wilson just so happens to play a position they need to upgrade. Sounds like Bruce Feldman could be actually on to something here, which could mean the NC State LB is someone to keep an eye on for the Cowboys in the second-round with the 56th overall draft pick.

How would you feel if the Dallas Cowboys first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft ended up being OC Jackson Powers-Johnson and LB Payton Wilson?