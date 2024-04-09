Cowboys draft: 2 running back options in the 2nd-round for Dallas in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys need a new running back. The running back position group is a little thin after letting Tony Pollard walk in free agency and not signing any outside free agent to replace him. Don’t fret though, they did re-sign Rico Dowdle to a cheap one-year deal last month. Dowdle, combined with 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and last year’s sixth-round selection, Deuce Vaughn, make up the team’s running back depth chart. However, many expect the Cowboys will select a new rookie in April’s draft. What’s not clear is when the Cowboys make that selection. Will they go early or wait things out?

If you looked at the Cowboys’ list of 30 visits, you’ll find eight running backs on the list. They appear to be open to taking one as early as the second round but are also preparing a contingency play for taking one later.

Complicating matters is their “dead zone” of not having a pick between 87 and 177 due to trading them away last year, so unless they plan on moving around, they’ll have to adjust their plan accordingly. It’ll either be early or late for the Cowboys. We’ll look at all eight visitors, kicking things off with the top dogs. Here are the two running backs the Cowboys could go after early in the draft.

SECOND ROUND, pick 56

Jonathon Brooks, TEXAS (draft projection = 54)

Brooks played third fiddle to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in 2022, but after both of those guys graduated to the NFL, Brooks took over as the Longhorn’s top running back. With a heavier workload, Brooks compiled over 1,100 yards to a tune of 6.1 yards per carry before missing the end of the year with a torn ACL. Here are my film study notes on Brooks:

Speed/quickness - good overall athleticism, gets started quickly and has good cutting ability and goes, can make defenders miss on his own, good acceleration - good speed - good footwork - no wasted movements, change of direction isn’t fluid, not overly shifty, more of a straight line runner

My favorite thing about Jonathon Brooks is how quickly he reads his blocks and fires through the holes. There's no wasted movement with this guy. pic.twitter.com/HqFWPbNjRw — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024

Trey Benson, FLORIDA STATE (draft projection = 63)

A two-year starter at Florida State, Benson has put up over 900 yards in each of the last two seasons. He’s averaged 6.1 yards per carry in that span. He’s a dynamic runner that can beat you in a lot of different ways. Here are my film study notes on Benson:

Speed/quickness - excellent cutting ability, makes defenders miss, can create on his own, accelerates well, home run speed 4.39

My favorite thing about Trey Benson is his great open-field speed, but he has a lot of wiggle to create things on his own to get himself in the open field. pic.twitter.com/TqqgMvCmXB — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024