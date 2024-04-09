Cowboys draft: 2 running back options in the 3rd-round for Dallas in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys should draft a new running back in a couple of weeks, but when they do it during the draft is anyone’s guess. The 30 visit lists suggest running backs could be in play early with the top two candidates on their list, Texas’ Jonathon Brooks and Florida State’s Trey Benson. We’ve already looked at those prospects, but by the time the Cowboys’ second-round pick comes around, someone from a different position could be higher on their board. This could lead to them waiting a little longer before pulling the trigger on a running back.

There is one problem. Passing on a running back in round two means the Cowboys must take a running back in round three if they want a likely chance at getting one who can handle the workload in the running game. That’s because they don’t have their regular fourth- or fifth-round picks and are out of the mix from picks 87 to 177. The third round serves as the “last call” before things get a little dicey for them in at running back. Today, we’ll examine two third-round options on the Cowboys pre-draft visit list.

THIRD ROUND, pick 87

Braelon Allen, WISCONSIN (draft projection = 99)

If you’re looking for a bruiser back, this Badger is your guy! Allen is a physical downhill runner who regularly delivers punishment. He’s had over 180 carries every season in college, compiling almost 3,500 yards during his three years at Wisconsin, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Here are my film tape notes on Braelon Allen:

Speed/quickness - slow to get started but can build up steam as he goes, decent wiggle but not very fluid in change of direction, doesn’t create on his own so he runs through people, a very boring but effective runner

My favorite thing about Braelon Allen is how hard he is to bring down. He's not just a bruiser who moves piles but also has great balance to keep trucking after initial contact. pic.twitter.com/1tFhJRgH92 — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024

Bucky Irving, OREGON (draft projection = 107)

This Duck playmaker isn’t the biggest back in the draft, but he has plenty to offer in other areas. He checks off a lot of boxes. He’s run for over 1,000 yards each season at Oregon, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He’s one of the top slashers in this draft class as his cutting ability is quite impressive.

Speed/quickness - shifty, eludes well, wiggles without breaking stride, always has another cutback in him, a guy who can create things on his own, effective cutter but not the smoothest as he’s a little thrashy, accelerates fast but not a burner 4.55

My favorite thing about Bucky Irving is his never-ending supply of ankle-breaking cuts. He's able to maintain his speed while showing off his elusiveness. He's one of the shiftiest backs in the draft. pic.twitter.com/f9wlF4gHoP — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) April 7, 2024