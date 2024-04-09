Cowboys news: Dallas needs to learn from past draft mistakes to capitalize in 2024

The Cowboys are going to address running back at some point in the draft, with plenty of buzz about Texas RB Jonathan Brooks coming off an ACL tear.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas The Cowboys need to bolster their backfield after struggling to maintain offensive balance in 2023 and losing Pollard in free agency. Prospects like Florida State’s Trey Benson and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen could make sense as a complement to Dowdle and second-year back Deuce Vaughn. Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is worth middle-round consideration, but he should be avoided if Dallas is targeting a high-volume starter. He’s a slight back at 6’10” and 216 pounds, and he isn’t built to handle a heavy workload right away. “He has enough quickness and speed to be a weapon,” Klassen wrote. “Brooks isn’t built like a true lead back, though, and he does not yet have the strength or decisiveness as a runner for that role.” Brooks would only make sense for Dallas if they double-dip at the position in the draft or sign a seasoned veteran before it—according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are open to a reunion with longtime starter Ezekiel Elliott. However, Dallas already has committee backs. If it’s seeking its next bell-cow, Brooks shouldn’t be under consideration. Role players can likely be found in veteran and unrestricted free agency after the draft.

With an emerging star at TE in Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys may struggle to get value out of 2023 second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.

The frustrating part is that it’s not like Ferguson came out of nowhere. His potential was evident in 2022; 19 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns on just 22 targets. Stats aside, we saw the naturalness with which Ferguson played both in catching and running with the ball. Many believed that Dalton Schultz, the 2022 starter and an impending free agent, was more of a system product and that Ferguson would be able to fill the void. He not only achieved that goal but has already arguably upgraded the position. That’s why many moaned when Dallas selected Schoonmaker with the 58th pick last year. Even if you liked his potential, it felt like the same old waste that we saw in the past when guys like Anthony Fasano, Martellus Bennett, and Gavin Escobar were taken as second-round picks to be Jason Witten’s backup. Even when the Cowboys were going for a more formal two-TE system, neither Fasano or Bennett could get many targets in Witten’s legendary shadow. Both proved to be strong starters once they got out of Dallas, which they’d have never done had they stayed. Back to last year’s draft, It wasn’t like the Cowboys lacked for other good options when they were on the clock that Friday night. Two of the guys they could have had, G O’Cyrus Torrence (Bills) and G/C Juice Scruggs (Texans), were taken within the next four picks. Both rookies were starting in the playoffs last January, and got a round deeper into the postseason than the Cowboys. Considering where Dallas is right now with the offensive line, imagine having one of those two guys in the mix. Scruggs could be your immediate answer to Tyler Biadasz’s departure at center. Either Scruggs or Torrence could be your left guard if Tyler Smith has to slide left to play tackle. Instead of hoping for what’s to come in this year’s draft, or counting on undrafted prospects like Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass, you’d have a much stronger piece in place. Even though the 2024 draft class is flush with offensive line talent, it would still give you more flexibility for other need positions.

The Cowboys have sat on their hands through free agency, leaving talks of a full-on rebuild as a possibility.

They would – at best – get a third round pick in return if he departs in free agency and that’s not guaranteed at that. Or, will the Cowboys make a pre-draft move and send their eight-year starter to play elsewhere? Viva Las Vegas USA Today CowboysWire writer K.D. Drummond has a potential trade partner in mind. If the Cowboys aren’t going to extend Prescott, Drummond’s idea makes a lot of sense. Drummond has Dallas sending Prescott to the Las Vegas Raiders. In return, the Cowboys would get QB Aidan O’Connell and six draft picks. The picks would be the Raiders’ 1st (13th overall), 2nd (44th), and 4th (112th) rounders in the 2024 Draft later this month. Dallas would also get Vegas’ 1st and 3rd rounders in 2025 and their 2nd rounder in 2026.

Dak Prescott isn’t the only high-profile player without an extension this offseason, as the Cowboys reported “top priority” in CeeDee Lamb may become their latest OTA holdout.

As Prescott’s contract saga has taken a backseat, more contract drama has entered the picture just before the start of voluntary offseason workouts. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, CeeDee Lamb is not expected to report to OTAs. This sets the stage for a possible training camp holdout. Cowboys rumors: CeeDee Lamb expected to stage contract holdout “Barring a contract extension that, when complete, is expected to make Lamb the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, Lamb won’t take the field. At least, that is the precedent he appears certain to follow. Lamb’s agent, Tory Dandy, did not respond to a request for comment on whether Lamb will accompany teammates at Ford Center at The Star for the Cowboys’ spring workouts.” Is this the end of the world? Absolutely not. Star players stage holdouts during offseason workouts every year. Just last spring, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa skipped voluntary workouts and though he reported for mandatory minicamp weeks later, he did not practice. Bosa ultimately signed a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Lamb potentially skipping voluntary workouts isn’t a huge deal, but it’s still bothersome that Jones and the Cowboys let it get to this point.

New DC Mike Zimmer is looking to turn around the Cowboys linebacker position on the fly.