NFC East news: Commanders, Giants draft prep; another Eagles legend officially retires

Washington's new regime heads into their first draft with decisions to make.

When the season ended and we all learned that the Washington Commanders would have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, many scenarios were on the table. As new general manager Adam Peters began to make his first moves to rebuild the roster, that list of scenarios shrunk. Commanders could stand pat This was always the most likely path, and it remains so. It makes the most sense if the Washington Commanders have identified a clear favorite from the three quarterbacks who come after Caleb Williams on most draft boards. These are Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy. If Adam Peters is convinced one of them - let’s say Daniels for the sake of argument - is a much better bet than the other two, then the move is easy. He remains at No. 2 and takes the LSU prospect. Commanders could trade back and then up If the Washington Commanders begin fielding serious offers for the No. 2 pick, they will get a great deal of interest. There are an awful lot of teams desperate to move into the spot and grab a potentially franchise-changing quarterback. Assuming Washington does trade back out of the top four, they will then have to trade back up to ensure they get a premium prospect under center. Quarterbacks will likely go 1-2-3. Though it has never happened before, a signal-caller will probably be drafted No. 4.

The legendary Eagles defensive lineman officially hangs up the cleats.

PHILADELPHIA - Almost a month to the day Fletcher Cox announced his retirement from the NFL on social media, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star defensive tackle made it official with a press conference in a NovaCare Complex Auditorium filled with family and friends. “I know this is April, and I wish this was an April Fool’s joke, but it’s not,” Cox smiled. “It’s real.” One of the best defensive players in franchise history, Cox’s impact on the Philadelphia defense was undeniable as a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a four-time All-Pro, and a member of the league’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Cox finishes his Eagles’ career behind only long-time friends and teammates Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce in games played with 188 and as No. 5 on the franchise list for most sacks with 70 despite being an interior player. When weekly conference calls with opposing coaches were mandatory the familiar theme of “blocking 91 and 55,” a nod to Cox and Graham, became a predictable refrain from offensive coaches who had the deal with the Philadelphia defense. At his height, Cox was considered by many as the best defensive tackle in the world not named Aaron Donald and will always hold the mythical title of “best pure football player” on the Eagles’ first (and to date, only) Super Bowl championship team in 2017-18. “When people look back at my career, the biggest thing is I want them to look at the way that I played the game,” Cox said. “I want them to see the honest way I played the game, the way I went out, how they viewed my leadership. Even when it comes to the younger guys. I still want those guys to call me for leadership advice. “That’s how I want to be looked at.”

New York feels they may have more pressing needs than a new QB.